Thumbs up to the Mankato Area School District for deciding to have medication on school sites that can be administered in case of opioid overdoses.
Trained school staff at the schools have access to the emergency drug naloxone, a highly effective medicine to use when opioid overdose is suspected. The drug will be stocked at health offices and external defibrillators stations at middle and high schools.
The schools are partnering with the Steve Rummler HOPE Network, which also provided the supply and funding.
This area is no different when it comes to the chance of overdose. At the end of January, three local teens who overdosed on what is believed to be counterfeit oxycodone received doses of naloxone, which saved their lives.
There have been at least five area deaths in the last three years from overdoses of fentanyl laced opioids or other drugs.
The district is taking a pro-active measure to make sure no one in its buildings dies because a key medication isn’t on site.
Let’s hope it never has to be used; but it’s an important medication to have on hand just in case.
Honest budgeting
Thumbs up to the state Legislature’s removal of a budgeting gimmick.
Lawmakers this week approved a bill that would take inflation into account when state economic officials calculate the state’s budget surpluses and budget deficits.
Including inflation was the practice up until two decades ago when, faced with a pending budget deficit, the Legislature and governor voted to remove inflation from the calculation. That had the effect of making the deficit look smaller than it really was.
Pretending inflation isn’t there, particularly at times like this of high inflation, isn’t responsible.
Right now inflation is expected to boost state costs by $1.5 billion in the next two years and another $3.3 billion in the two after that.
It’s a relatively subtle change but an important one that will provide more honest forecasts.
East gamers
Thumbs up to Mankato East High School students Zac Possin and Bret Robb for making the top 10 in a nationwide game making competition with their new game Tomb of Nightmare developed in their high school computer programming/game building class.
It’s great to see this kind of modern high tech training being offered at East in its Game It class, and it’s a form of learning students can get enthusiastic about.
The pair qualified for the Top 10 of STEM Fuse’s national GOT GAME competition. Their teacher David Stahl encouraged them to join the competition, saying their game was impressively complex and attention to detail was strong.
The students say the experience and class will feed into their career choices in cybersecurity or the computer or coding field. The recognition of the students is a feather in the cap for the East program and the school.
The national gun, for sure
Thumbs down to the freshest antic of Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican who spins lies the way sharks swim — it’s how he breathes.
Santos is a co-sponsor of legislation that would declare the AR-15, a favored weapon of mass murderers, “the “National Gun of the United States.” The AR-15 was used in the Uvalde elementary school massacre, the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre and the Tops Friendly Market massacre.
Perhaps we really have reached the point that gunning down kids and Blacks is the true national pastime.
Santos is not alone in celebrating this disgusting record, by the way. Other co-sponsors include Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who once said that Jesus didn’t have enough AR-15s “to keep his government from killing him,” and Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., a gun-shop owner who recently handed out assault-rifle-shaped pins to his House colleagues.
So pathetic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.