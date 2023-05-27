Thumbs up to another season of sculptures for residents and visitors to enjoy.
Last Saturday 32 new sculptures were installed in the city centers of Mankato and North Mankato.
The Greater Mankato CityArt Walking Tour has added excitement, interest and art for 13 years.
The sculptures will be in place until next spring and were chosen from more than 100 applications. The program is a joint effort between Twin Rivers and the City Center Partnership.
Tami Paulsen, a co-founder of CityArt, and current chair of the CityArt program, said that over the years more than $4.5 million in sculptures have been installed locally. Each year some of the sculptures are purchased by CityArt or private citizens and businesses, and the works permanently stay in the area.
The sculpture tour has enriched the cities and has helped spur other public art projects locally.
Reaching new heights
Thumbs up to the two St. Peter High School students who have started an aerospace club at their school and set their sights high to share their enthusiasm about the subject.
On Wednesday sophomores Isam Ibrahim and Logan Pherson launched two large model rockets as a demonstration to the student body of how fun science can be.
After months of preparation and planning, the launched finally took place. And by the looks on the faces in the crowd, it was a success.
Starting a new academic-focused club is no small task. Ibrahim and Pherson deserve accolades for taking on the effort and finding a way to share their enthusiasm. Hopefully the demonstration spurred some more interest from other students. At the very least, they got to watch two fellow students show that they have the right stuff.
Rising above the abuse
Thumbs up to the life and work of Tina Turner, the rock icon who died this week, and in particular to the example and inspiration she provided to fellow sufferers of domestic abuse.
The history of rock and roll is sadly riddled with toxic masculinity, and Turner’s early career was shaped by two of the worst examples — Phil Spector and her husband Ike Turner. To listen today to her renditions of “Proud Mary” and “River Deep Mountain High” is to thrill at her vocals, marvel at the arrangements — and mourn over the emotional and physical agony to which Ike Turner and Spector subjected their vocalists.
Eventually Tina Turner left her abusive marriage, rebuilt her musical career without Ike and was open and vocal about her experience. She also found a genuine, loving marriage.
Upon the news of Turner’s death Wednesday, numerous women posted on social media about how Turner’s story inspired them to ditch their own abusive and toxic relationships. That is as valuable a legacy as her music.
Tribute to Betsy-Tacy
Thumbs up to the Bethany Lutheran College art students for painting a public mural on a building near Main and Broad streets that commemorates the area’s ties to the notable Maude Hart Lovelace Betsy-Tacy book series.
The painting depicts part of “Deep Valley,” the fictional city described in the books that was modeled after Mankato.
The student painters are members of the art club Collective Artists at Bethany and the Art Service branch of JJJapsersen Studios, a group that connects apprentice artists to projects. The Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council funded the mural work in part with a grant from proceeds it gets from the Legislature.
The project is another example of volunteers, students and the community coming together to create something of beauty in the City Center. It’s also a great way to connect Mankato’s literary history to residents past, present and future.
