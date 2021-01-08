On Sunday, this area’s two U.S. representatives were sworn in for the 117th Congress. Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota’s 1st District and Michelle Fischbach of the 7th took an oath pledging to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
On Wednesday they essentially spit on that pledge. On Wednesday each voted to sustain spurious objections to legitimate Electoral College votes cast on behalf of President-elect Joe Biden.
Hagedorn, who had a cancerous kidney removed last week, got out of his sickbed to damage American democracy. The Electoral College vote was one of the first official acts of Fischbach’s congressional career.
Their status as full-blown members of the informal “Sedition Caucus” embarrasses their districts. Their votes are shameful but not surprising. Fischbach, whose district includes Sibley County, has been parroting President Trump’s lies about the election for months. Hagedorn, like a majority of House Republicans, signed on to a brief that essentially urged the Supreme Court to give Texas veto power over elections in other states.
(Minnesota’s other Republicans in Congress, Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber, voted against the attempt to toss out some electoral votes.)
It is also worth noting that Hagedorn and Fischbach voted to nullify the will of the American people after Wednesday’s traumatic attempt at a coup by mob, when the Capitol was invaded by insurrectionists egged on by a president too immature to accept that he lost the election. The building was vandalized, tear gas was used in the Rotunda, the people’s legislators forced to take cover. One woman was shot and killed.
Hagedorn and Fischbach decried the violence, but that violence was, and remains, rooted in the fertilizer spread by President Trump and his congressional enablers. Hagedorn and Fischbach are far from the most prominent of those enablers, but they are among that number.
It is shameful. It is damaging to the nation. It is, in the most accurate meaning of the word, un-American. But it is not surprising. It is who they are. It is what too much of the Republican Party has become.
