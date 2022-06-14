It doesn’t go as far as many had hoped, but it moves us beyond the stalemates that have been the norm when it comes to gun regulations.
Negotiators in the U.S. Senate on Sunday announced the framework of a bipartisan response to last month’s mass shootings.
The legislation would make the juvenile records of gun buyers younger than age 21 available when they undergo background checks, an important step considering many of the mass shooters are young people.
The agreement also would clear the way for states to enact “red flag” laws that would allow them to temporarily take away guns from people considered potentially violent. The bill would provide funding to states to set up the programs as well as funding for more mental health programs.
The legislation additionally aims to end a big loophole by requiring some people who informally sell guns for profit have a background check done on them, get a federal dealers’ license and be required to do background checks on those they sell to.
And convicted domestic abusers would be barred from buying firearms. The bill would also make it a crime for someone to legally buy a weapon for someone who would not qualify for ownership.
While President Biden and others have been pushing for legislation that goes further, including banning assault-style firearms, Biden quickly welcomed the deal.
The accord won’t satisfy everyone, but the fact a bipartisan group of lawmakers managed to come to agreement at all is something to be cheered.
