On Aug. 29, 2001, Serena Williams won a match at the U.S. Open.
On Aug. 29, 2022, Serena Williams won a match at the U.S. Open.
Death and taxes are inevitable. U.S. Open wins by Serena Williams are not. The greatest female tennis player in history — perhaps the greatest female athlete in history — lost her third-round match during the weekend, which presumably brings an end to her stellar career.
Tennis fans are familiar with the details of her accomplishments. The 23 Grand Slam singles titles, most in the modern era. The “Serena Slam,” holding all four of the Grand Slam titles albeit not from the same calendar year, which she did twice. Winning her final Grand Slam title (the 2017 Australian Open) while eight weeks pregnant.
But even non-devotees of the sport know her. Serena Williams was the rare athlete who transcended her sport. In the words of Washington Post columnist Sally Jenkins, she “radicalized one of the whitest and fustiest of sports with her presence.”
She (and her older sister Venus, also a star player but at least a level below Serena) blew up women’s tennis’ stereotypes. They brought power and strength into the game.
And with four Vogue covers — despite a body that hardly fits the mold of that publication’s usual models — Serena Williams challenged the conventional notions of female beauty.
Now she is, in her words, evolving out of her athletic career. She intends to expand her family. It has to be two feet in tennis or two feet out, she said this summer, and she has no wish to compete while pregnant as she did five years ago.
This year — the 50th anniversary year of Title IX — has seen multiple milestones in women’s sports. Just this week, besides the end of Williams’ career, WNBA legend Sue Bird retired, and the U.S. women’s national soccer team achieved pay parity with the men’s team.
Women’s sports is serious business today. Serena Williams was not the only reason for that but she certainly played a major role.
