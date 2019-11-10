As we come upon the 75th anniversaries of World War II battles, the importance of honoring and remembering veterans carries new meaning.
Though the United States has been involved in other wars and conflicts since, World War II provided the basis for the strong sense of security we feel in these modern and chaotic times 75 years later.
That’s quite a record of safety and security that has allowed for our freedoms.
This past June we remembered D-Day, the most incredible amphibious invasion in modern history. Sixteen thousand soldiers died, many of them as soon as they hit the beach at Normandy. But their sacrifice was not in vain as the invasion successfully established an allied presence in Europe and eventually liberated France.
This Dec. 16, we will remember the Battle of the Bulge, the allied defense of a final German push through the cold winter and snow-covered mountains of the Ardennes in Belgium. The Battle of the Bulge left 75,000 American casualties including nearly 20,000 dead. The Germans suffered 80,000 to 100,000 casualties.
Historians say the Battle of the Bulge was critical in defeating Nazi leader Adolph Hitler. Had the German Army made it to the port of Antwerp, they may have been able to prolong the war another year and may have been able to develop the atomic bomb.
Think of how much different the world might be had the Germans used the bomb first.
Many of the soldiers fighting the Battle of the Bulge had little military experience. Documentarian Ken Burns noted a First Lieutenant in the Battle of the Bulge lasted an average of 14 days.
In February, we will remember the battle of Iwo Jima, where 6,800 were killed as they took over a critical island in the Pacific Ocean that could be used to stage aircraft for a final raid on Japan.
In August we will commemorate the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki and we will remember the ultimate destruction war can bring.
So let’s honor the service of veterans and remember their sacrifice, if only to understand there is a great cost that comes with wars started by politicians and peace brought by soldiers.
