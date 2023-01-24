Setting goals, by themselves, don’t guarantee results.
But that doesn’t mean goals are not valuable, even vital.
Minnesota lawmakers are making a push for utilities to go carbon-free by 2040.
A Senate bill authored by DFL Sen. Nick Frentz, of North Mankato, would set certain benchmarks for utilities and set a target of them producing carbon neutral energy in 18 years.
The legislation would not require utilities to use a specific mix of energy, leaving them to take the route that works best for them. It would also allow utilities to go to the Public Utilities Commission to get a waiver if the utility has substantially reached goals but for good reason has not been able to achieve the full goals.
A companion bill is moving through the House.
Already, numerous corporations have set goals to be carbon neutral at a certain date.
Some criticize setting such goals when it’s uncertain if the benchmarks can be met with available technology and at a cost that can be tolerated.
But without any goals, it is too easy to continue to backslide on seriously tackling climate change.
The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change notes that while global greenhouse gas emissions have reached the highest levels in human history in recent years, the rate of growth has slowed. But they note that more serious action needs to be taken to head off disaster.
And, it is possible. The IPCC notes that since 2010 there has been a decrease of up to 85% in the costs of solar and wind energy and batteries.
It is not technology or cost that is preventing more progress, but a lack of political will. The DFL’s commitment to making better progress is good for the state’s future and should be a commitment taken on by more states and the federal government.
