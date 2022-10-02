Blue Earth County residents haven’t had a chance to choose the leader of the sheriff’s department in 28 years, and the significant changes in public safety and society in general make the sheriff’s election this year critical for the future of regional policing and public safety.
Rampant growth in the use of deadly drugs like fentanyl, and mental health needs of not only the incarcerated but also the people who guard them, are just a few of the myriad serious issues facing a new sheriff.
A forum with candidates Paul Barta, a Blue Earth County sheriff’s office captain and Jeff Wersal, a lieutenant in the sheriff’s office and leader of the regional drug task force, drew an unusually large crowd of about 75 people Thursday night. That’s an indicator of how engaged people are in deciding who will lead the sheriff’s office and operate a large jail facility that must balance incarceration and rehabilitation.
The sheriff’s office is one of the few public safety offices whose leaders are elected rather than appointed by a governing body. In that sense, the sheriff has a great deal of independence on how the office is run. For that reason, this election at this time offers a tremendous opportunity to create and develop a modern sheriff’s office that has a community ready to be engaged in ways they were not in the past.
Race relations. Drug abuse. Domestic violence. School safety. All have intensified. Civil strife and street crime are on the rise. Mental illness rates are off the charts since the onset of COVID.
Barta and Wersal seemed aware of the growing role a law enforcement agency must take in a new environment. Both mentioned the need for good workers and mental health checkups. The drug problem with fentanyl deaths rising in the Mankato region was a top issue, with drug task force leader Wersal saying the sheriff’s office needs to take lead role in public awareness of the problem.
Barta said it was important to differentiate between drug dealers and those non-violent drug offenders who need treatment rather than incarceration. It was good to see both candidates strongly support the use of body cameras.
When it comes to race relations, some police agencies have found that reducing routine traffic stops may prevent or reduce the risk of unnecessary conflicts and dangerous situations for police and citizens. We hope both candidates consider those kind of “peace officer” strategies.
We would also like to see more public engagement from the sheriff’s office. With a sheriff elected by the people from whom they draw their authority, it’s reasonable to have robust regular engagement with the community, especially communities of color.
We urge residents of Blue Earth County to study the issues and the candidates in the sheriff’s race and consider the opportunity of how to reshape a department in a way that puts community and peacekeeping first.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.