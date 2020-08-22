Thumbs up to the young women who formed the Mankato Area Voices for Racial Equity, a group that will track and publicize instances of discrimination in the area.
Six recent graduates of Mankato high schools formed the group and set up a website to begin documenting local cases of discrimination. They are focused on reporting discrimination in education and law enforcement initially, saying those are “the most broken systems.”
They see the need for stories to be told because such instances of discrimination are now swept under the rug or hidden from public view. They will allow victims of discrimination to post their stories anonymously and may ask for evidence on some claims.
Formation of such a clearinghouse for reports of discrimination is a bold move and one that may create controversy and push some members of the community out of their comfort zone.
But shining a light on the level of discrimination in the community may be the best disinfectant for healing the pain brought by discrimination and injustice.
Perfect place
Thumbs up to the choice of location for installing the Sitting Bull statue that was donated by a resident to the city of North Mankato.
The cleaned-up limestone sculpture of the Native American leader now overlooks the prairie in Benson Park.
His placement in the upper North Mankato park was decided based on the preferences of several local Native Americans as well as the artist.
Sitting Bull is best known as the spiritual leader of the Lakota and Cheyenne people when they won a legendary military victory over Gen. George Armstrong Custer and his troops during the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana in 1876.
Although Sitting Bull may not have strong ties to the area as the Dakota people do, his presence helps build an appreciation of Indigenous peoples. The success of finding Sitting Bull a suitable home was apparent as several children clustered around the statue Thursday evening discussing who he was.
COVID progress
Thumbs up to health professionals continuing to find ways to better treat COVID-19 cases in Minnesota and elsewhere.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports that the rate of deaths among those who are hospitalized has improved by a few percentage points compared to a couple of months ago. And among those who are in the most critical condition from COVID-19, the death rate has fallen even more, from 53% in May to 37% in July.
Doctors now have more experience in treating cases and are seeing new drugs and therapies emerge to care for patients.
The 14-day average of confirmed COVID-19 cases and positivity rate in Minnesota has also fallen in the past two weeks, most likely because of the governor’s statewide mask mandate.
Still, progress can quickly be lost. Last week new COVID cases jumped in several area counties and the positive test rate has moved up.
The suffering from the pandemic remains immense . No one should be lulled into taking COVID less seriously. But it is heartening to see some good news on treatment.
T-Wolves No. 1 (in the draft)
Thumbs up, we guess, to the luck of the NBA draft lottery, which allotted the first overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The NBA team, owned by Mankato’s Glen Taylor, has a history of lousy won-loss records and even worse luck in the league’s annual draft lottery, which is intended to discourage teams from “tanking” in pursuit of higher draft picks. The Wolves have a long tradition of winding up with worse picks than their record would merit.
It figures that this rare dose of good fortune comes for a draft class that lacks an obvious choice for the Wolves to pair with the stellar Karl-Anthony Towns.
Perhaps Taylor’s latest makeover of the basketball operations will result in an adept selection. Fans can always hope.
