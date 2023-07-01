Thumbs up to Sister Mary Ann Osborne and those who helped celebrate her 50th anniversary of religious life and her work as a wood sculptor artist.
Osborne has carved numerous pieces of wood artwork at her studio on Good Counsel Hill and last week celebrated her Jubilee in the School Sisters of Notre Dame.
There was uncertainty about the future of Osborne’s studio at Good Counsel as the property is being sold. The elderly nuns who lived there have moved to Shakopee and local developer Mike Drummer has a purchase agreement to buy the sprawling property and redevelop it into affordable apartments and senior patio homes.
But those helping Osborne celebrate last week learned that Drummer has told her she will be able to continue working in her studio in the future. Osborne, 72, now lives off campus and will be able to continue her work in her studio at Good Counsel.
It means an important part of local history will continue as Drummer shows his intent to respect the history of the Good Counsel nuns as he looks toward redeveloping the property.
New threat
Thumbs down to the information revealed in a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that makes clear that use of the street drug xylazine, which is a horse tranquilizer, is much more prevalent than first thought.
By 2021, the rate of drug overdose deaths involving xylazine was 35 times higher than the 2018 rate, the CDC reported. The study, released Friday, shows the huge uptick in xylazine-related deaths started in 2018 with overdose fatalities rising to 627 in 2019 and then doubling to 1,499 in 2020 — and then again doubling to 3,468 in 2021.
When the data was collected, cases were most common in mid-Atlantic states and the Northeast. Xylazine is now turning up in street samples collected across the U.S., surging in the South and West. It’s just a matter of time until the problem rears its ugly head here, area drug task force members say.
Fentanyl use is already an issue in the region. Xylazine is being mixed with fentanyl elsewhere, so the trend will eventually arrive in south-central Minnesota. The CDC reported that by 2022, xylazine was being detected in nearly 11% of all fentanyl-related overdoses.
It’s discouraging to find out another deadly street drug is circulating in the country, but the more people are aware of the threat, the better educated we can become on how to stop it.
Great church ladies
It’s with all sincerity to state the significant news of one of the most charitable and tremendous small gatherings in all of the southern Minnesota area has to offer and served up by some of the most wonderful women with greatest smiles in all of Mankato.
The simplicity of these gatherings aren’t all that important, yet for one reason or another these church community meals are such a pure celebration of humanity. I used to take Mom — the greatest angel of my life and the love of my dad’s life, Evangelina or “Vita” for short Rodriguez — to these community meals over a decade ago.
I had to find a way to get Mom engaged with the greater community of Mankato, therefore Mom and I would join these meals on a couple of different occasions with this church, which didn’t belong to us, especially since we are diehard Catholics to begin with.
Like Dad use to say, as long as they’re talking about God, you should still go to different churches and be able to retain your Catholic faith intact. I do carry all of their advice that my parents instilled in all of their children.
Illustrating just how a simple meal turns into a full and loveable time for a wide variety of people from all walks of life to join in such a great time of communal happiness. On any Tuesday evening come by Hosanna Lutheran Church and just listen to laughter and joy.
Rudy Rodriguez
Mankato
