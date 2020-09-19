Thumbs up to the central Minnesota doctor who is caring for his patients and community by giving them reliable COVID-19 information via social media.
Dr. Kurt Schwieters, of Melrose, has been a family physician in the town of 3,600 for 21 years. He knows pretty much everyone and was aware his community would not escape the pandemic. So he decided to help in every way he could, including getting them good information.
Filming his videos in his office, sometimes using his own stick drawings to illustrate points, the doctor is a trusted source who no doubt brings comfort in this rocky time.
His advice is thoughtful and straightforward, such as this: “The best thing you can do with infectious disease is assume you have the disease, and then make decisions that help your neighbor. Be kind, be home, be masked, be smart.”
Schwieters also shared that he contracted COVID-19, bringing to light that even those who follow best practices can become sick through no fault of their own.
Fanning racial flames
Thumbs down to Attorney General William Barr this week for fueling race wars during a speech in Michigan.
He accused the Black Lives Matter movement of not trying to help those they claim to support, and then managed to make a comparison to slavery and Democratic governors’ efforts to slow COVID-19.
“Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history,” he said of governors who have instituted stay at home orders and taken other steps to slow a public health crisis that has already claimed nearly 200,000 lives.
Meanwhile President Donald Trump hones his “law and order” campaign, a thinly veiled attack on Blacks.
It’s a predictable but sad campaign tactic: In 2016 Trump would save Americans from rapist, drug-dealing Mexicans, in the 2018 campaign he would save Americans from marauding Central American caravans, in 2020 he would save Americans from violent African Americans.
Out of line association
Thumbs down to the Preserve West Townhome Association for its plans to foreclose on the home of a veteran because his flagpole violates association rules.
The association has filed liens and other legal documents to force a foreclosure of Navy veteran Reed Herman’s home in the town of St. Michael. It also seeks $6,000 in legal and other fees they’ve spent fighting his unwillingness to remove the flagpole.
It’s a ridiculous, callous and unreasonable action, especially since the association offered no objection when he put the flagpole up.
The association doesn’t outlaw flags, only flagpoles. Flags must be flown on poles attached to homes.
They claimed they owe him legal fees for the whole ordeal. He objected. Herman has filed a motion for an injunction of the foreclosure on his $300,000 home.
The homeowners association is the bad actor here.
Defending the Postal Service
Thumbs up to U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Bastian, who on Thursday blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide, calling them “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” before the November election.
Bastian’s ruling came in a lawsuit filed by 14 states, including Minnesota.
A member of the service’s board of governors called the notion the changes were politically motivated “completely and utterly without merit,” and a USPS spokesman said handling election mail is a top priority.
But the service has for weeks been warning that it may not meet previously established deadline for absentee ballots, and President Donald Trump, whose handpicked postmaster general has deliberately slowed the mail, has long cast aspersions on voting by mail.
It was, apparently, an easy call for Bastian.
