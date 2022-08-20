Thumbs down to suggestions by key Senate Republicans that Social Security and Medicare should be taken off the automatic-funding process that ensures everyone who has paid into the programs continues to get their benefits.
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, promotes the idea of sunsetting “all federal legislation” after five years, meaning all programs and their funding would have to be renewed by Congress. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., went further last week, saying Social Security and Medicare should be classified as discretionary spending, with Congress authorized to set their budgets every year.
Since it was started in the 1930s, Social Security has kept millions of older Americans from living in poverty. Medicare followed in the 1960s, keeping many retirees from going bankrupt because of medical costs.
Both programs have been largely funded by Americans who paid into them throughout their working lives. Yes, the programs have problems and funding needs to increase to keep them from running out of money in the not-so-distant future. Democrats have been pushing a plan that would, among other things, raise taxes on the paychecks of the highest earners.
Jeopardizing those programs every year or every five years by throwing them to a Congress that fails to come to agreement on almost anything is crazy.
Supplying students
Thumbs up to the work done by volunteers and organizations to get kids in need their school supplies.
The efforts stretch across the region. The recent back-to-school celebration hosted by The Salvation Army distributed supplies. And there have been supply drives hosted by such area groups as the Mankato Elks Lodge and Friends of Learning Back to School Project that are getting backpacks of supplies to area students.
And the efforts are continuing, including the YWCA’s Back to School Bash 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday near Shelter 2 at Sibley Park. (See the Aug. 22 Monday Informer for opportunities to contribute to that and other drives.)
The demand for supplies is high. Providing supplies helps students start the school year fresh with some of the tools they need to succeed as well as demonstrating to them they are valued by their community.
More affordable health care
Thumbs up to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which will continue to reduce health care insurance costs for Minnesotans who buy their private health care plans through the MNsure marketplace exchange.
The legislation, signed by President Joe Biden and passed by only Democrats in Congress, will extend subsidies for 70,000 Minnesotans who buy health care through the exchange. The plan saves Minnesota households an average of $6,100 per year with the use of $281 million in tax credits.
The Minnesota subsidy plan and the fact that Minnesota opted in to expand Medicaid coverage for the poor under the Affordable Care Act has helped reduce the number of Minnesotans without health insurance to about 4%, which is about half the national average.
While Republicans have always derided MNsure and often threatened to shut it down, consumers apparently don’t see it the same way.
Some 134,000 Minnesotans signed up for MNsure and bought private insurance through the exchange, an increase of 10% from the previous year.
It’s the party of Trump
Thumbs down to the all-in-for-Trump attitude of the Republican Party, most vividly illustrated this week by the Wyoming congressional primary.
Rep. Liz Cheney, daughter of the former vice president, is by traditional standards on the right wing of the GOP. But she drew the line at inciting an attempted coup and overthrowing an American election. And that resulted a sound thrashing in the Republican primary at the hands of an election denier.
Ten Republicans in the U.S. House voted last year to impeach Donald Trump. Of those 10, only two will appear on November’s ballot. Four (including Rep. Adam Kitzinger, who serves with Cheney on the Jan. 6 investigation committee) did not file for reelection and four, including Cheney, lost in primaries.
There must be Republicans appalled by Trump. Too few of them have fought.
