Countless generations of humans have gazed into the night sky and pondered the meaning of it all.
The release this week of the first images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope ramps that state of wonder to new levels.
These are images from the edge of the universe and the beginning of time. They show the birth and death of stars and galaxies. They combine the mysteries of physics with the mysteries of philosophy. They are the newest and greatest step in humanity’s enduring quest to understand its place in the cosmos.
And not the least of the space telescope’s marvels is that it works.
NASA calculated there were 344 potential ways the Webb could fail. It was intended to launch in 2010 at a cost of $1 billion; it was finally launched last year at a cost of $10 billion. And unlike the Hubble Space Telescope, which has been visited five times by astronauts for maintenance and repairs, the Webb’s orbit — it is now a million miles away — is too distant for such service calls.
The Hubble was, for generations, the state of the art in space observatories. But its capacity dims in comparison to the Webb.
Astronomers universally greeted the Webb’s initial images with joy and anticipation. Students in Minnesota State’s program will be among those delving into the data being transmitted by the Webb in search of new insights into the workings of the universe.
We applaud the technological skill required to build, launch and operate the Webb. We also applaud the willingness — and the capacity — to invest so heavily in expanding our knowledge of the cosmos. The Webb is a $10 billion investment in curiosity.
