The 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team’s victory over the favored team from the Soviet Union in the “Miracle on Ice” game may be the best remembered sporting event in U.S. history.
That’s because it was much than a hockey game.
The United States was in the midst of a recession with double digit interest rates and inflation out of control, and the word “stagflation” — for stagnant and inflation — was used to describe the U.S. economy.
The Russians, aggressive on the international scene, invaded Afghanistan in 1979. The U.S. government responded by embargoing U.S. grain to Russia, depleting a growing export income for farmers.
It seemed things were out of control and getting worse. Unemployment was high and economic growth was low.
So these young college men from all over the country who had never played together before formed a team to confront the Soviet challenge, literally and figuratively. Legendary University of Minnesota coach Herb Brooks brought the team together through rigorous and disciplined workouts.
Americans were watching.
Five team members had a reunion in Mankato last week, hosted by John Harrington, who is now coach of the Minnesota State University women’s hockey team.
Harrington, Bill Baker, Dave Christian, Mike Ramsey and Buzz Schneider reminisced about the 1980 team at a fundraiser for the MSU women’s team Thursday in Mankato.
For years, the players said, people would come up to them and tell them how the game affected them at the time.
“People want to relate their stories to us,” Christian told The Free Press..”where they were, how it impacted their lives, how it made them feel, the pride they felt.”
The team had become the embodiment of what maybe Americans wanted to feel when times were tough and the country was in turmoil.
The game offers lessons for today as well.
Said Christian: “People, right as it happened, weren’t saying ‘they’ or ‘the United States hockey team’. It was ‘we.’”
