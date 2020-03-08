Finally a fever that doesn’t cause concern.
This weekend’s warm temperatures in the 50s and 60s should be kicking in your spring fever and offer relief to the barrage of not-so-uplifting news, including the encroaching coronavirus or more cases of flu.
We are in the news business and fully support the free flow of information, and people should have access to it 24/7. Pretending everything is under control when it isn’t doesn’t benefit anyone. Making sure people have relevant information is key to making good decisions.
That being said, most people could use at least a short break from the continuing coverage about an illness that may or may not spread widely. That doesn’t mean being oblivious. But it does mean putting the phone down or turning off the television long enough to take an afternoon bike ride or a long walk around the neighborhood. Enjoy this burst of spring while it lasts. Monday temperatures are to dip back into the normal range.
Viral illnesses shouldn’t ever be taken lightly. As with the flu, COVID-19 is most seriously affecting the elderly and those who have a chronic disease or underlying health conditions. Those most at risk should be aware and take necessary precautions. Everyone should cover coughs, wash hands thoroughly and not touch their faces.
But reaction also should be proportional to the threat. Most healthy victims of the virus recover, similar to when you get the flu. No need to sell all your stocks. No need to hoard groceries for your “pandemic pantries.” No need to clear the store shelves of all cleaning products, especially when soap and water are often more effective, according to health experts.
On the other hand, if you are sick — any kind of sick — stay home so you don’t expose others to your illness, whatever it is. Unfortunately, our work culture is such that going to work ill is a badge of perseverance. Employers also need to make sure paid sick days are available to more of the workforce. Especially in the service industry, it’s difficult for employees to not show up for a shift even when sick if they aren’t going to be paid.
For today, though, let’s set all of those worries aside — even if briefly. Stress is known to weaken the immune system. Take a deep breath as you walk outside and enjoy the balmy weather. Think about how this snowmelt will soon result in crocuses poking through the dirt, how hopefully gentle spring showers will wash away the grime, how city pools will be filled with water and open for business before you know it.
Spring fever is in the air. And it’s the kind of fever we should all catch while it lasts.
