Four billion dollars.
That’s the size of the hole the COVID-19 pandemic, and the economic chaos it has wrought, has ripped into Minnesota’s state budget.
When the Legislature convened for what was expected to be a routine, low-pressure 2020 session, Minnesota had a comfortable surplus and a fat rainy-day reserve. Tuesday’s updated budget projection turns all that around.
It could be worse. Minnesotans should be pleased former Gov. Mark Dayton resisted calls to lessen that reserve fund during his second term. His fiscal prudence puts Minnesota in an enviable position relative to other states in the teeth of this recession.
But the reserve fund itself is not quite enough to make up for the projected deficit, and even if it were, it would not be wise to spend the whole fund. The pandemic is far from over — indeed, we are seeing hospitalizations and deaths increase — and even as Gov. Tim Walz takes tentative steps toward reopening the economy, the state will need financial flexibility to deal with issues as they emerge.
There has been talk in Washington of federal aid to states and cities to help buffer the expense of combating the virus; if Americans have learned anything from this outbreak, it is that states and localities cannot count on this administration to take an active hand in helping them. Federal support would be welcome, but Walz and the Legislature should not bank on it until it happens.
There appears to be little legislative interest in tax increases, certainly not from the Republican side. That leaves undetermined spending cuts in other areas.
The 2020 legislative session is winding down, and the budget problems are not likely to be fully dealt with in the remaining time. Sen. Nick Frentz of North Mankato, a member of the DFL leadership in that chamber, predicts monthly special sessions the rest of the year. The governor and lawmakers have a lot to do. Prudence and cooperation will be required.
