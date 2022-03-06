President Joe Biden delivered a strong State of the Union address Tuesday, highlighting clear gains Americans have made since his election and talking straight about challenges ahead in Ukraine and the economy.
Americans apparently feel the same way as Biden’s poll numbers skyrocketed in a number of areas after the address. His overall approval rating went up 8 points, to 47%, where it was before the Afghanistan pullout. It’s also the biggest jump in a presidential poll after the State of the Union since 1978. Only six times since then has a president gained more than 4 points after the address.
Biden’s NPR poll numbers were up 18 points on handling Ukraine, to 52%; up 8 points on handling the pandemic to 55% approval; and up 8 points to 45% of his handling of the economy. Surprisingly, his poll numbers are up in those categories among Democrats, independents and Republicans.
Biden had a challenge to fashion the speech to his more centrist base and progressives, who likely were put back by his “We don’t defund the police. We FUND the police,” comment, which drew bipartisan applause.
But Biden’s words wouldn’t sell if reality was contrary to his vision. He was honest about American sacrifice during the Ukraine war, but also promised that while he would not send U.S. troops to Ukraine, but he would defend every inch of NATO ground in Europe.
Biden’s strong poll numbers also might be explained by the enormous unification of the West behind United States leadership on Ukraine. The Germans, in particular, have done an about face on their middle-ground policies toward Russia. European nations are supporting Ukraine like never before with military equipment and financial support. Europe, and the United States, are welcoming Ukrainian refugees with open arms.
The Russian invasion is unlike any seen since World War II. It is shocking the world into the need to unify.
Americans have something to feel good about, whether it is U.S. leadership for freedom against tyranny or the general feeling that we are for once unified against the evils of the world.
A positive jobs report on Friday and unemployment down to 3.8% has also helped Biden, who pointed to economic growth near 6% and wage gains at 5%. Inflation at 6% to 7% remains a problem and Biden has admitted as much. But instead of bobbing and weaving around talking points, he offers solutions to loosen supply chain issues and mitigate gas prices by releasing millions of gallons from the petroleum reserve.
Presidents live and die in the polls by events sometimes out of their control, and Biden has his share of those kind of things. But good presidents try to influence what they can control. And with Ukraine and the pandemic, Biden has gained in his standing with the American people.
