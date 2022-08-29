Taking services to the people who need them most can make a mountain of difference. That’s why home visits by public health nurses, food delivery programs for seniors, bookmobile stops, and neighborhood summer meal programs for children are all so effective.
And now local community members experiencing homelessness will have similar personalized service thanks to a new street outreach program headed up by Connections Shelter.
If you’ve been in a big city at night, you may see teams of people stopping to check on the homeless sitting on the edge of sidewalks, hanging out in parks or camped under freeway overpasses. Although the homeless in Mankato might not have as high of visibility as in an urban center, we know they live here. Between February 2019 and February 2020, Blue Earth County had 334 requests for housing and shelter services, according to the Minnesota 211 Counts tool. The Mankato school district typically reports about 120 or so students without homes.
The Connections Shelter based in Mankato has done some street outreach previously, but thanks to a newly acquired federal grant, the nonprofit was able to hire a street outreach coordinator. Finding the people in need where they are instead of expecting them to find or get to an office isn’t just about convenience. It can make the difference between having needs met and doing without.
The regular outreach will mean another barrier to getting some extra help is removed. And a significant difference exists between connecting with someone face-to-face and just getting a card of someone that you are supposed to call to get that first contact for assistance. A kind conversation with a caring person is much more humane.
Connections has been a leader in the community when it comes to meeting the needs of those without permanent housing. Established in 2017, the nonprofit eventually found a permanent shelter location at First Presbyterian Church downtown, expanding from 25 to 35 beds. Now additional beds will be added as the shelter’s office has moved elsewhere to free up space. That office location, at 800 S. Front St., also will serve as a drop-in center where people can use phones and computers — another way Connections is helping those in need make connections.
The community is trying to tackle its lack of affordable housing and Connections is among numerous partners working with the city on the problem. The goal of Connections is to establish a year-round shelter, which the community should support.
In the meantime, those who are homeless have dependable, reliable faces to turn to wherever they are thanks to Connections always looking for more ways to reach people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.