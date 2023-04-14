A plan to restore more onerous teacher advancement rules from years ago and turn back a bipartisan plan to get more people into teaching seems like a bad lesson to revisit.
The Minnesota Legislature is considering a proposal backed by Education Minnesota teachers union to increase requirements for teachers to advance to a higher teaching license tier at a time when some nine in 10 school districts in Minnesota say they are “somewhat significantly” or “very significantly” affected by teacher shortages.
The Minnesota system has different tiers of teaching with high levels requiring bachelor’s degrees in education through schooling while lower levels allow degrees in other fields, and advancement through experience. The system was established in 2017 and aimed at making it easier for someone moving from another career into teaching without going back to college and getting a teaching degree.
The proposal to go back to earlier licensure requirements would not allow some teachers coming from other careers to advance without going back to college.
The 2017 change was a compromise plan that aimed at getting more teachers with world experience in the classroom, and importantly, increasing the number of teachers of color to match ratios of students of color in the schools. It was, and remains, a good idea.
Students benefit from the life experiences of teachers from all professions and fields. Those kind of teachers may have special skill in connecting with students whatever their interests.
Recent trends suggest the plan did indeed draw more teachers of color into the profession, according to a report in the Star Tribune. Teachers of color make up 6% of teachers now, still far below the 34% students of color. But teachers of color were only 4% of teachers before the 2017 law change.
School administrators and new teachers who’ve come into the more flexible system testified in favor of keeping it. Still, the plan for going back to the old system seems to be advancing in the Legislature, controlled by Democrats who often get backing from Education Minnesota.
This shouldn’t be a partisan issue. Getting good teachers in our schools has been difficult as shortages mount. We would urge lawmakers to keep the flexible system that seems to be working well and provides an easier path to fill increasingly short-staffed schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.