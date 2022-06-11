Thumbs up to a new report showing how much confidence businesses in the region have in the local economy.
While 2020 saw an expected drop in businesses and government putting up new buildings, things roared back n 2021. Spending on construction for the commercial, industrial and public sectors nearly doubled last year compared to 2020. And the 2021 numbers were 30% above spending in 2019.
That shows that even during the pandemic in 2020, businesses were spending significant money preparing building plans, confident the region's economy would continue to be strong in the years ahead.
The “pipeline” report from the Regional Economic Development Alliance and GMG looked at all building permits in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties. The figures do not include any construction of single-family homes or apartments.
In the past five years, capital investments for commercial, industrial and public projects in the two counties grew to over $750 million.
The continued faith in the Greater Mankato area economy is good for everyone as the property tax base and jobs grow.
Refreshing data
Thumbs up to a new state health department online dashboard revealed this week that tells the public whether PFAS, substances known as "forever chemicals," are detected in their municipal water systems.
It was great news to find out that both Mankato and North Mankato, along with most of the public water systems in the state, contained PFAS amounts below the current levels of concern.
On the dashboard, PFAS levels less than or equal to 1 are considered safe for consumption. Samples from Madison Lake, Valley Mobile Home Park in Le Sueur County and Springfield were the only water systems in the south-central region to have low levels of PFAS detected in them. Now those communities have the important information that can help them identify the source of the problem to rectify the situation.
Water is crucial for sustaining life and it's reassuring to know that the Minnesota Department of Health is monitoring our water to make sure it is as safe as possible. PFAS are just among the newest on the list of substances that water systems must monitor. As health officials said during the dashboard's rollout, we know more about PFAS today than we did just a couple of years ago.
Keeping PFAS in check is important for every Minnesotan.
Fox News complicity
Thumbs down to the Fox News network for being the only major network that decided its viewers did not need to know the facts about the attempted overthrow of the American government by refusing to broadcast the landmark Jan. 6 Committee hearings Thursday night.
While the nation was appalled at the coup plot orchestrated by ex-President Donald Trump, Fox continued with its regular programs like Tucker Carlson with his lies and racism. Fox did not allow for commercial breaks during the Carlson show in what appeared to be a way to stop its viewers from channel surfing, according to one analyst.
We've long advised our readers to tune out Fox News, as it has no credibility as a legitimate news source. Indeed, the network has argued in legal filings that Carlson's commentary is so off-base that it cannot be believed by reasonable viewers. Beyond that, Carlson and other Fox commentators have repeatedly sided with the ex-president in his illegal activities. The House committee has investigated the Carlson-Trump connection, showing Carlson texted the administration during the insurrection with advice.
Fox has clearly violated the cannons of its on "fair and balanced" mantra and has clearly become unfair and unbalanced. The network feeds into the false narrative that the insurrection attempt was a legitimate protest carried out by "tourists."
It's shameful that a network ignores, and by extension, supports, the attempted overthrow of the American government.
