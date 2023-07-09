Why it matters: The U.S. Supreme Court is providing more evidence it is prejudicial instead of judicial and taking a role in policy making, which by the Constitution, is relegated to Congress. {related_content_uuid}897cfd24-6b65-4d97-9362-affe8b6805d5{/related_content_uuid}
In a ruling that will cost young people billions of dollars, the U.S. Supreme Court again used its earlier invention of a judicial concept of “major questions” when declaring the Biden administration’s student loan relief plan unconstitutional.
Scholars on both left and right have denounced the decision as the court overstepping its authority by setting policy instead of Congress and setting parameters they say Congress could have set but didn’t for executive agency power.
While these pages have highlighted the inequity of denying student loan relief in light of numerous corporate bailouts, the bigger threat now is a Supreme Court that decides it can make laws that it believes Congress intended.
The court argued that the student loan forgiveness was unconstitutional because Congress did not intend for the Department of Education to have such power. The court ignored the executive power to implement the pandemic law during the national emergency.
The loan forgiveness plan was based on a law that gave the education secretary power to “waive or modify any statutory or regulatory provision applicable to the student financial assistance programs …as the Secretary deems necessary in connection with a … national emergency … to ensure” that “recipients of student financial assistance…are not placed in a worse position financially in relation to that financial assistance because of (the national emergency)” according to a well-researched report by journalist and historian Heather Cox Richardson.
Constitutional expert and journalist Ian Millhiser, writing in Vox, said Biden v. Nebraska “is complete and utter nonsense. It rewrites a federal law which explicitly authorizes the loan forgiveness program, and it relies on a fake legal doctrine known as ‘major questions’ which has no basis in any law or any provision of the Constitution.”
Norman Ornstein, of the American Enterprise Institute conservative think tank, had similar criticism.
“It is not just the rulings the Roberts Court is making,” he said in a tweet. “They created out of (w)hole cloth a bogus, major questions doctrine. They made a mockery of standing. They rewrite laws to fit their radical ideological preferences. They have unilaterally blown up the legitimacy of the Court.”
In fact, in her dissent to Biden v Nebraska, Justice Elena Kagan writes: “the Court, by deciding this case, exercises authority it does not have. It violates the Constitution.”
Sounds like an activist court to us.
The decision of this activist court has real consequences by supporting inequity we have pointed out previously.
Writing off $10,000 for student borrowers would cost about $321 billion, according to a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
That seems like a lot of money until we consider the Trump tax cuts of 2017 cost $1.9 trillion — or if we compare it to economic calamities like the 1980s savings and loan crisis, which in today’s dollars cost $370 billion, and the financial bailout of 2008, which cost $498 billion ($678 billion in today’s dollars).
Those payouts came to make up for various misdeeds of the corporate sector, while students’ only failing was going to a college they couldn’t afford without loans.
The majority of the court, in a 6-3 decision, sided with Republican governors who brought the suit, forming a political coalition against a Democratic policy that was an effective tax cut for young people.
The court’s activism is no longer a philosophical debate. It’s costing Americans real money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.