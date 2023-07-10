Why it matters: North Dakota officials are worrying about the impact of a Minnesota law that will give lower-income students free or reduced tuition, and there is probably good cause to be concerned.
North Dakota education officials are losing sleep over a new law passed in Minnesota that makes public college free to its lower-income residents.
They should be concerned. Most students are going to choose higher education that is more affordable. Borrowers between ages 25 and 34 carry about $500 billion in federal student loans — the majority owing between $10,000 and $40,000.
Kudos to the Minnesota Legislature for taking steps to keep college accessible to as many people as possible. Students graduating deep in debt is not the way to spur the economy as young residents struggle to make ends meet. College also is historically more unaffordable for people of color and that needs to be corrected.
Minnesota’s North Star Promise will cover undergraduate tuition and fees at the state’s public post-secondary schools for students whose family income is below $80,000 after they’ve tapped other sources of financial aid. It will take effect in fall 2024.
Several factors were behind the legislation aside from the astronomical financial burden put upon students, including falling enrollment at public institutions and the need to bolster the state’s educated workforce now and in the future.
Higher education officials in North Dakota at a recent State Board of Higher Education were clearly in a panic about the potential drop in enrollment they may be facing as a result of Minnesota’s new law. North Dakota State University President David Cook said at the meeting there are “catastrophic” implications.
About 1,400 Minnesota students attending North Dakota colleges and universities might be eligible for the new program. Minnesota students make up close to half the student body at NDSU in Fargo.
Instead of lamenting how Minnesotans will stay at their home colleges rather than attend North Dakota institutions, North Dakota and other neighboring states should consider their own version of Minnesota’s plan and offer a similar deal to their neighbors. Students will consider colleges at other states if quality education is offered in an affordable way.
Of course, if reproductive rights are denied and states are known to be hostile to members of the LGBTQ community, those may be serious obstacles to prospective students deciding where to attend college — and eventually job hunt.
Minnesota cares about the future of its young people — and it demonstrated that dedication by taking action to make their lives better, which will also benefit the state.
