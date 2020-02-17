A lot of Minnesota high school students have been shortchanged by their own school administrators who should get a failing grade for not providing accurate, up-to-date and complete information about the Postsecondary Enrollment Options or PSEO program.
The program allows 10th-, 11th- and 12th-grade students in Minnesota to earn both high school and college credit while still in high school.
A new report by the nonprofit Center for School Change thoroughly outlines the deficiencies in how PSEO information is made available to high school students who would benefit from the college coursework, both academically and financially. The courses and materials are free to the students, helping them get ahead of the extremely heavy financial load that college students take on today. The median debt of a 2017 graduate with a bachelor’s degree was about $25,500, according to data from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education.
The problem is that school districts lose money for every PSEO course taken, and as a result, some district officials have gone out of their way to discourage participation. That can mean strongly encouraging students to instead take the in-school Advanced Placement classes; putting out misinformation such as telling students they can’t take PSEO until they are upperclassmen; and coming up with policies that make it a burden for students enrolled in PSEO. One southwestern district was sued several years ago for requiring students to leave the campus even when taking an online PSEO course.
The center’s research, which involved examining 95 suburban, rural and urban districts, points to the numerous ways the districts are not embracing the program — and not complying with state law. The report shows not a single one of the 95 district and charter public schools are fully following the state’s PSEO law mandating they provide up-to-date information about the program.
As a result of the study, the Minnesota Department of Education has taken notice. After reviewing the report, the center said, the commissioner agreed to revise the department’s guidance and request that every Minnesota district and chartered public school distribute updated information about the state’s PSEO law. That means the information is to be posted on district websites and distributed to students in grades 8-11 and their families by March 1 or three weeks before students register for fall classes, whichever comes first.
PSEO coursework isn’t the choice of every high school student and never will be. But every student should have complete access to information about the program so they, their parents and their school counselor can help make academic decisions that are in their best interest. And every school official should be on board with that.
