Amy Klobuchar, kingmaker?
Perhaps, but if you’re looking for a single outside catalyst that sparked Joe Biden’s sudden rise to the top of the Democratic field, it’s more likely Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina. The No. 3 Democrat in the House — arguably the top black elected official in the country — gave Biden his endorsement in the final days of that state’s primary, and the former vice president roared to a big win there on Saturday.
Then Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropped out, and they, as well as Beto O’Rourke, endorsed Biden on Monday. And on Tuesday Biden had a big night.
Do endorsements matter in campaigns? Generally speaking, only on the margins. But it’s difficult to imagine Biden, who made no real effort in Minnesota, winning here without Klobuchar’s backing. Ditto Texas and O’Rourke.
But there are other matters in play, specifically demographics and the primary calendar. Biden’s success Tuesday was largely built on two key components of the Obama coalition: blacks and suburban college-educated whites. Those groups were largely lacking in the first three states of the primary process (Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada).
One has the sense, looking back at the past week, that Democrats nationally just needed Biden to give them reason to believe. Win somewhere, and we’ll get behind you. He won in South Carolina, and that gave the bulk of the party — the center-left and those to their right — faith in him, at least as the establishment alternative to Bernie Sanders. In state after state on Super Tuesday (and certainly in Minnesota), the late deciders broke to Biden. In state after state, Biden’s share of the election day vote outweighed his share of the early vote.
This may be our Minnesota parochialism on display, but we would have preferred that it be Klobuchar who emerged from that huge Democratic field. For whatever reason, Minnesota’s favorite daughter never really caught on with the Democratic electorate.
The late President George H.W. Bush once crowed about having “big mo” — momentum — in the primaries. That was after winning the Iowa caucuses in 1980, and after that Ronald Reagan pretty much dominated the process, so “big mo” didn’t much matter. There remains a lot of the 2022 process yet to play out, and Sanders certainly isn’t conceding the nomination. But there’s no doubt today that Biden is in the lead.
