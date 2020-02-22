Thumbs up to the political and civic movement to get something done about grain bin safety in Minnesota.
A panel discussion at South Central College’s annual Ag Symposium Wednesday highlighted the need for grain bin safety programs and funding from state and other sources. Michele Gran, who lost her son Landon to a grain bin accident last summer, told her story and urged that something be done to improve safety in Minnesota agriculture.
And thumbs up to Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, and others for trying to do something about it. Frentz has sponsored a bill called “Landon’s Law” to provide a grant program and funding for farmers to acquire safety equipment like automatic shutoffs, safety enhancements to augers and other equipment.
Michele Gran testified at a legislative committee hearing Thursday and the bill was passed out of the Senate Agriculture, Rural Development, and Housing Policy Committee. It will next go to be heard in the agriculture finance committee.
Frentz noted 10 people have died in grain bin related accidents in Minnesota since 2017.
Frentz said he hopes the bill can be heard in the full Senate in March. We urge it be passed quickly in the Senate and House.
Surprenant’s gift
Thumbs up to Chad Surprenant donating $100,000 to East High School, his alma mater.
Details haven’t yet been worked out but the money will be used for an alumni engagement initiative. Suprenant envisions a gathering space to welcome alumni back to the school for events. That, he says, will help encourage more donations from alumni.
It is the second time Surprenant, along with his wife, Tara, have gifted $100,000 to East High School.
Surprenant long led and grew ISG and is now the firm’s chief strategy officer.
He told the School Board this week that East is a strong school but that it can also grow better with support from the community.
Mankato and North Mankato have always been blessed with business leaders who have generously donated time and money to a wide variety of endeavors. There are many more people who give time and donate less financially, but large donations help spur big projects.
Noteworthy visit
Thumbs up to American Legion National Commander James “Bill” Oxford for touring southern Minnesota to get feedback from the region’s veterans.
Oxford made a point of giving Minnesota State University students and staff involved in the military a special opportunity to talk with him this week in Mankato. He also visited Legion Posts in Wells, Madelia, Gaylord and Waseca on the tour.
The concerns of vets vary from housing, health care and financial stability and other concerns, no matter what their age or place of service. Having the ear of the Legion’s top officer is important for making priorities and exchanging information about what the Legion is doing.
A troublesome business
Thumbs down to Northern Metals Recycling, a company that has posed significant environmental and safety issues for some time and this week was the scene of a major fire that took days to get under control.
Northern Metals relocated its shredding operation from Minneapolis to Becker, a small city northwest of the Twin Cities best known as the home of giant coal-burning Xcel powerplants slated for shutdown. The move settled a longstanding legal dispute between the company and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
It didn’t take long for the new operation to start causing a new set of problems. More than 100 fire departments were involved in combating this week’s blaze. Fortunately there were no reported injuries, and the blaze was restricted to Northern Metal’s operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.