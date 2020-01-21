A manicured, weed-free lawn remains the standard for an overwhelming number of homeowners, but more and more people are open to trying something that is more helpful to the environment and to the declining pollinator population.
Pollinator gardens or yards feature native flowers and plants that replicate what the prairie landscape looked like in southern and western Minnesota prior to settlement.
But encouraging, or at least allowing, more natural yards isn’t without controversy, as North Mankato has found out since it began discussing whether and how to regulate what residents’ yards should look like. The city should proceed with the intent of supporting pollinator yards while also establishing some limited rules to prevent people from simply allowing their yard to become an overgrown weed patch and calling it a “natural” yard.
North Mankato has expressed support for pollinator gardens in recent years, but city officials realized its ordinance is vague on what’s allowed and how to regulate them.
The city has been looking at an ordinance that would automatically allow residents to have a pollinator garden or natural lawn, meaning plants that could grow more than 6 inches tall, on 30% of their property or 250 square feet, whichever is smaller. The lawn would have to be set back at least 5 feet from the property’s sides, and 10 feet from the front or back of the property.
Residents who want to cover their yard with plants would have to submit an application to the city, without a fee, that would include a site plan and whatever plants they planned to have. Those residents would also have to send or give copies of the application to neighbors within 200 feet of the property in question, as well as collect their neighbors’ signatures certifying they received the copies.
If more than 25% of neighbors object to the application, it would go before the planning commission.
Asking residents to outline their plans for a prairie-style yard seems reasonable. Submitting a plan shows the landowner is sincere and thoughtful in the idea of creating a yard that benefits pollinators and includes plants that would achieve that goal. It also helps prevent someone from simply letting their existing yard grow into an overgrow mass of non-native grass and weeds and calling it a pollinator yard when challenged.
But giving neighbors some veto-power over creating a prairie yard seems unnecessary. Those who are interested enough in creating a pollinator yard and submitting plans should have the right to use their property as they wish.
The need to create pollinator areas, be it a full yard or a garden, is increasingly important. Even the Minnesota Board of Soil and Water Resources has a new program that provides grants to homeowners to help them plant pollinator yards. The goal is to create a lot of small areas of habitat in both urban and rural residential yards that will provide food and shelter for bees and other insects, something research shows can provide a lot of benefit.
The Lawns to Legumes program offers a combination of workshops, coaching, planting guides and cost-share funding for installing pollinator-friendly native plantings. Residents can apply until Feb. 28 for the first round of funding, which includes reimbursement of up to $350 to establish pollinator habitat in their yards.
Mowed turf will remain favored by many and they have every right to do so on their property. But the benefits of prairie-style yards are clear, and residents should be able to create responsible pollinator yards with as few restrictions as possible.
