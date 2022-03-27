If the U.S. Supreme Court has not become more partisan, the process of choosing justices certainly has.
It’s unfortunate the Senate GOP minority cannot get past talking points it can gain from the opposition to nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to see the value of bipartisan support for Jackson, who has received the highest rating from the American Bar Association as someone who is “well qualified.”
The Fraternal Order of Police, a law enforcement group, also endorsed Jackson, saying she has “earned this,” according to a report in the Associated Press.
Last week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would not vote to confirm Jackson, and it’s likely many other of the 50 Republicans in the Senate will follow his lead. That’s unfortunate.
Apparently “empathy” is now a vice in the eyes of Republican senators, who cite it as a reason to oppose the nomination. Using a virtue that can be found in various religious subtexts, and is indeed one of the cornerstones of the Christian faith, shows just how far politicized these nominations have become.
And Republicans have also relied on their favorite target from the past — President Barack Obama — to transform the virtue into a disqualifier for a place on the highest court.
Obama first used the empathy argument in nominating Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor in 2009, and so Republicans have long used the “empathy” card to build opposition. They argue a judge should not be empathetic in cases, but rather consider only the cold, static language of law.
Jackson is the first nominee in recent history to have defended the accused as a former public defender. And she is probably the first to shed tears.
At one point in her 20 hours of questioning when Democratic Sen. Corey Booker, of New Jersey, eloquently expressed how Jackson’s nomination stood as a proud moment for all African Americans, Jackson wiped tears from her eyes.
It appears Jackson will be confirmed with at a minimum the 51 votes Democrats have with Vice President Kamala Harris being the tie breaker. That’s unfortunate.
It shows that those who represent half the states on the GOP side consider empathy a vice and a person “well-qualified” by the experts will be hobbled by political games instead of supported by virtue of her kindness.
