With U.S. Supreme Court justices serving a lifetime appointment and the court having the last word on legal matters, it might not seem that it matters what the public thinks about the high court.
But public confidence in the top court does matter. If trust in the court evaporates, it is more likely their decisions simply won’t be obeyed by lawmakers or the public.
A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll shows that the once most admired of institutions has seen its public approval declining precipitously.
And it’s not just Democrats who have a growing unfavorable view of the clearly conservative court.
Only a little more than a third of Americans trust the court, and they strongly disagree with the lifetime tenure of justices.
Six in 10 respondents said they have not very much or no confidence in the Supreme Court. Only a slight majority (53%) of Republicans do have confidence in the court. But just 44% of Republican women have confidence in the court.
That gender difference no doubt due to recent abortion rulings.
The poll asked whether people think judges should be able to overturn FDA approvals, six in 10 said they should not. It’s an issue that’s come up in the recent legal reviews of whether the FDA-approved mifepristone abortion drug can be legally distributed.
The current court’s reversal of the long-standing practice of taking into account earlier precedents set by the Supreme Court also no doubt concerns Americans as does the ethical lapses of Justice Clarence Thomas.
In the end the High Court’s authority isn’t a given. Like any public entity, the public’s faith in the institution matters.
