Thumbs up to the U.S. Supreme Court for ruling that families who were victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting may move forward with their lawsuit against gun maker Remington Arms whose Bushmaster AR-15 weapon was used by the shooter to kill 26 people.
The gun manufacturer claimed it should be exempt under a 2005 law limits liability of gunmakers.
Lawyers for the family will now aim to show Remington was reckless in its promotion of the weapons and appealed to young people through video games.
That gunmakers can be exempt from liability laws strikes us as unfair and unreasonable. Every other business can be held accountable for the damage its products inflict.
Veteran memorials
Thumbs up to the addition of new memorials to military veterans in the Mankato area.
On Veterans Day, a ceremony welcomed the renovated “Victory Drive Memorial Highway,” a stretch of Highway 22 south of Mankato.
In the 1950s the designated stretch was planted with thousands of trees and evergreens as a living memorial to those who served in the two world wars. Many of those trees are gone, dying from age or disease or removed to accommodate a reconstruction of the highway.
Now new trees have been planted and monuments, which feature 10 limestone pillars adorned with the symbols and hymns of the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard, have been erected.
Meanwhile, at Bethany Lutheran College, a group was on hand on Veterans Day to break ground for a memorial to those from the Evangelical Lutheran Synod who served in the military. The bronze sculptures and related memorials will be installed by next Veterans Day.
The memorials are a welcome addition to pay honor to all those who have served.
Moving away from opioids
Thumbs up to the Alexandria Clinic and its physicians, who have made a concerted effort to reduce the number of painkiller prescriptions they issue.
As described in a recent Minnesota Public Radio News story, the health care pros in Douglas County were shocked two years ago to learn how high, and out of line, their prescription rates were.
The clinic and its doctors made significant changes, and today the clinic prescribes about a third of the painkillers it was prescribing two years ago. Doctors have tapered their patients off high doses, and nearly half their chronic pain patients are now off opioids.
Overprescription was, for the most part unwittingly, a major factor in creating the opioid crisis. The Alexandria Clinic appears to be an example of how the problem can be addressed and reversed.
Editorial Board
Cities support zero waste
We at Mankato Area Zero Waste would like to express our gratitude at the concerted efforts our cities of Mankato, North Mankato and Lake Crystal staff have made to support sustainability measures.
We are amazed at the speed and efficiency with which the assistant to the Mankato city manager, Parker Skophammer, with the help of Scott Hogan, facilities director for school District 77, and Nate Host, North Mankato public works director, resolved the complicated problem of reviving the organics recycling program.
Parker and Nate managed to negotiate a new hauler and compost site in a remarkably short time period and transition smoothly back to collecting organics recycling.
Now the city of Mankato has shown its commitment to environmental sustainability by hiring Rick Baird in the new position of environmental sustainability coordinator. Among his duties of managing water quality, renewable energy sources and energy conservation, he will educate and promote composting and recycling.
We are so fortunate to have such competent, dedicated city staff as well as supportive city council members.
Jane Dow, Betty Winkworth
Mankato Area Zero Waste
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.