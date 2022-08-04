Nancy Pelosi’s brief visit to Taiwan this week was more symbolic than substantive. But symbols have power, and the presence of the American speaker of the House on the island, even for less than a day, was bound to be at least an irritant in America’s relations with China.
China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province that must eventually be reclaimed by the mainland, reacted to Pelosi’s journey with military activity that was to include the live fire of projectiles into waters claimed by the Taipei government. The bellicose immediate reaction is almost certain to be followed by increased economic pressure on Taiwan by Beijing.
The Biden administration, which will have to handle the resulting diplomatic fuss and military tensions, made no public objection to her trip. While the Washington Post reports that administration officials opposed the journey, the public position of the White House is that Pelosi is free to go where she wants and that her trip does not signal a change in this nation’s long-standing “one China” policy.
But it is difficult to imagine that, had President Joe Biden told his fellow Democrat that her trip would create more trouble than it was worth, that she would have gone ahead with it.
It is noteworthy that Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Senate Republicans, explicitly endorsed Pelosi’s visit, and other congressional Republicans — who seldom have anything positive to say about the Democratic leader — also gave vocal support to her.
There is clearly increased appetite in Washington for a more confrontational approach to China, and for ample reason.
The Beijing regime is increasingly repressive, even genocidal, at home and bellicose outside its borders. Its suppression of Hong Kong’s democracy — which it had pledged to maintain for 50 years when the United Kingdom handed it over — established Beijing’s disregard for its agreements.
Xi Jinping, the president of China, is philosophically allied with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in attacking democracy and advancing authoritarianism.
Some critics of Pelosi’s visit argue that it is an unnecessary distraction for Biden as he grapples with economic travails at home and pleas for aid from Ukraine. But Pelosi’s visit is also a distraction for Beijing, which is dealing with its own economic downturn and pleas for aid from Russia.
When Putin invaded Ukraine, one fear was that Xi would view it as an opportunity to do the same to Taiwan. Pelosi’s visit, coupled with America’s forthright support for Ukraine, serves as a metaphorical line in the sea and should discourage Beijing from such adventurism.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.