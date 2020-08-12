The newly named Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Qorsho Hassan, is the first Somali American to win the honor and is by all indications a role model for every student, especially for those of color.
“I am radically student-centered because I’m constantly trying to be who I needed when I was younger,” she said while accepting her award last week, referring to her childhood growing up in Ohio.
The competition was stiff, with 134 nominees vying for the statewide award.
It is refreshing to see that someone with a diverse background who excels at making her students a priority recognized for her skills, dedication and passion. One of her strengths is to let students’ own questions guide their learning, the Sahan Journal reported. For example, when she was teaching about Native Americans, students had questions about the boarding schools where many Indigenous children were sent in the 19th and 20th centuries. The students drew connections to the discrimination Native Americans face today. Hassan created space to let their questions guide the unit.
Colleague Laurel Mirs said this about Hassan’s teaching: “It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen. She has a way of connecting with kids and honoring where they’re at and where they’re from and making sure that they know they’re valued for who they are, not what they’re going to be. She grows with them.”
Those are exactly the kind of teachers many more children need across the state. As our student population diversifies, so must the teaching staff that leads them. A 2019 report released by the Minnesota Professional Educator and Licensing Standards Board revealed that only 4.3 percent of the state’s educators are teachers of color, according to a Minnesota Public Radio News report. In the Mankato School district, nearly 21 percent of students come from diverse backgrounds but only 2 percent of teachers do.
Steps are being taken to change that, such as the state-funded Grow Your Own Program that uses grant money to support students of color taking education courses for high school and college credit. In addition, the program helps college students finishing their teaching credential process by entering them into a substitute internship program where they work as licensed teachers for four months. That experience can pave the way to permanent positions. Minnesota State University works with districts, including Mankato’s, to carry out the program.
But those steps aren’t enough. The irony of the teacher of the year award is that the Burnsville district, where 30-year-old Hassan did the good work that gained her the accolades, laid her off from her teaching position. Adding to the depth of that irony is that the main sponsor of the competition, Education Minnesota, supports the practice of protecting senior teachers at the expense of losing talented younger teachers such as Hassan.
Rather than looking at the faces of the students and trying to keep the educators who reflect that population more closely, the system is designed to protect longevity. You can’t argue for the need to support diversity and then cut or reassign the accomplished teachers of color because they are newer hires.
Fortunately, another district snapped up Hassan. She will teach in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan school district this year.
The lesson learned here is that, along with so many other cultural overhauls needed in society, the education system also must keep up with the times — and fully recognize that the way we’ve always done it isn’t always the best way.
