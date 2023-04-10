The shelves at a few libraries in Texas should look more robust with books this month, thanks to a federal judge whose recent ruling is victory for free speech.
U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman ruled March 31 that at least 12 books removed from public libraries by Llano County must be placed back on shelves or be available again for online circulation.
County officials there were sued after they removed books from the library system that they deemed offensive.
Attempts to ban books is not a new trend, but it has grown in popularity in the last few years — and very aggressively in some states such as Texas. In 2022, the number of attempts to censor library books in the U.S. reached a record high since the American Library Association began documenting data about book censorship more than 20 years ago, ALA said in March. The association recorded 1,269 attempts in 2022, which is nearly double the number of challenges in 2021.
The details of the Texas case are chilling. The Commissioners Court for Llano County voted in 2021 to close the public library to “inventory and catalog” their books after community pushback related to works that some deemed offensive, according to the Texas Tribune. The pushback also led to a decision to immediately shut down an online library of thousands of books out of fears that children could access material not appropriate for them.
The angry mob of book banners, armed with their super-hero powers of judging what everyone else should read, called some of the works “pornographic filth.” Those works included titles that promoted the acceptance of LGBTQ views, according to the ruling.
Others were about critical race theory and race. The books included one for teens that calls the Ku Klux Klan a terrorist group, Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” and a comedic children’s book with three stories from Dawn McMillan’s “I Need a New Butt!” series.
The case gets even more unsettling. Commissioners eventually voted to dissolve the existing library board and create a new one, to which those who advocated for book removals were appointed. Eventually the new board asked that the librarian only attend meetings on an as-needed basis, and a month later staff librarians were banned from attending meetings of the new board. Another month later, the meetings were closed to the public.
Now we’ve moved from chilling to uncomfortably cold. The grab for power and control of the library system by the book banners should concern all of that county’s residents. Taxpayers always should be alarmed when a public service is taken over for the good of a select few rather than having it as accessible as possible to the general public.
The judge’s recent ruling is being appealed, which is no surprise. But his 26-page decision provides reassurance that at least some courts know what a slippery slope censorship is.
“Although libraries are afforded great discretion for their selection and acquisition decisions, the First Amendment prohibits the removal of books from libraries based on either viewpoint or content discrimination,” Pitman wrote.
Libraries are refuges of information and exploration. And parents can police the materials that their own children check out. You don’t have to read any of the books at a library if you don’t want to. But that should be your decision.
