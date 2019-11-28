The Thanksgiving address in these pages may be the easiest piece of writing we do all year. There’s no shortage of things to be thankful for living in the Mankato area whether it’s the people, the places or the feeling of simply walking through snow-globe like beautiful cities.
Generous people have always been the keystone of the Key City. Name a charity and you can bet there will be earnest people behind that charity meeting their fundraising goals usually without fail. The regional United Way has topped $2 million in annual donations and continues to grow.
The BackPact Food Program of Feeding Our Community Partners has highlighted the need for serving children who may be going hungry. Hundreds of volunteers provide their time and money in a warehouse to assemble thousands of food packs for kids from a growing regional list of schools.
Youth support continues to be a priority. Local leaders and volunteers continue to support places like The Reach, an outlet for homeless teens, My Place (formerly Boys and Girls Club) for younger students and of course longstanding places like the YMCA, YWCA and Chesley Skate Park.
Baseball fans can find enjoyable evenings at places like Franklin Rogers Park and Caswell. Hockey fans have the Mankato Civic Center and music fans have the gleaming Grand Hall.
Places like VINE have long supported our senior community, providing everything from companionship and exercise to a healing pool to help in the recovery of illness.
All in all, the Mankato area has support and help for its residents cradle to grave.
There’s now a concerted effort to reach out to those in our community who are less fortunate with what life has thrown their way. The Connections Shelter and ministry ads to the longstanding support of the homeless offered by places like the Welcome Inn and Theresa House.
Government, nonprofits, business and the faith communities are working together to address the growing number of homeless in Mankato, and The Free Press will be charting their story and advocating for solutions.
The Mankato region also offers stewardship of the places of beauty that mark our landscape. From Sibley Park to the Red Jacket Trail, from the Minnesota River Trail to Riverfront Park, places to enjoy the outdoors abound.
Mankato area business owners take pride in their properties while remodeling and building new stores, restaurants and places of entertainment. They’ve invested in new office buildings in the City Center to bring their employees close to entertainment venues and dining options.
The Mankato region has become a special place with people who make up an extraordinary community. For that, we can be thankful.
