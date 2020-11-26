Thanksgiving 2020 comes in a hard, depressing season.
The nation is gripped in a pandemic that is already blamed for more than a quarter-million deaths and now threatens to collapse our hospitals. The incumbent president refuses to acknowledge his electoral defeat; his baseless denunciations of the vote count, with the tacit support of his fellow elected partisans, threaten the very underpinnings of our constitutional government.
Natural disasters, from wildfires in the West to repeated hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, appear to follow each other like railroad cars pulled by the locomotive of climate change.
Even the Vikings lost Sunday. (OK, that’s a disaster of a lower magnitude.)
Calamity upon calamity, and in the midst of all this we are called upon to give thanks.
And indeed we can give thanks, because Thanksgiving is rooted not in the rich soil of prosperity but in the rocky ground of hardship.
The legendary original Thanksgiving was celebrated by a struggling group of Pilgrims who had gotten the harvest in and now had reason to believe that their colony would survive the coming New England winter. The first officially declared Thanksgiving came during the Civil War, amid death, destruction and discord that far overshadows our current problems.
Almost all of us can find something in our individual lives that feels good, meaningful and enduring for which to be thankful. And while the big picture problems cited earlier are genuine and significant, there are reasons there for hope. Vaccines for the virus are coming. Our electoral system, battered and degraded as it may be, is weathering the chief executive’s cynical assaults.
Optimism is not thankfulness. But optimism — hope for a brighter tomorrow — is a reason for thankfulness. Yes, 2020 has been a difficult trial, and that trial will persist for some weeks ahead. If nothing else, we can be thankful that this remains the most prosperous nation the planet has even seen, one whose ingenuity has found ways past previous crises and can, and will, find ways to navigate these as well.
