The endless campaigning is (mostly) over.
Now it’s your turn. If you haven’t already voted early, you should head to the polls and cast your ballot.
Polls are open today until 8 p.m. You can call your county election office or go to the Secretary of State website to find your polling location if you’re not sure where it is.
If you’re not already a registered voter, you can still do it at the polls today. You’ll just need a photo ID and a recent utility bill showing your name and address. Or you can go with someone who knows you and can attest to your name and address.
Fortunately, we in Minnesota enjoy an election system that is the envy of most states. It’s accessible, with a long history of being accurate and almost entirely free of any voting fraud.
For many people, the races they will have the most interest in might well be federal and state level elections. Every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, 35 seats in the U.S. Senate and 36 governorships will be decided today.
But there are, of course, a variety of local elections, including school boards, city councils, sheriffs and county commissioners on the ballot. While not as attention grabbing — and thankfully not usually as vitriolic — as the state and national races, it is those local public servants that will shape many of the policies that directly impact people’s day-to-day lives.
Unfortunately, national turnout for midterm elections has historically been lower than it should be in a healthy democracy. In 2018 just under half of the voting age population cast ballots and that was a 40-year high. But going into today’s elections, early voting and voter registration data showed turnout nationally on this Election Day could be higher than four years ago.
No one should tell you how to vote. That decision is one you can keep to yourself if you wish.
But we believe it’s important to vote thoughtfully, with information on the candidates on your side. Consider how your decision may affect you, your family, your community, state and nation.
So go do your duty, do the right thing by casting your vote.
And enjoy the thought that beginning tomorrow you can again watch TV and listen to the radio without being bombarded with campaign advertising.
