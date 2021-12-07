Goodbye and good riddance.
Former CNN superstar Chris Cuomo was fired during the weekend, following his brother, ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on a path of disgrace.
Andrew Cuomo was forced to resign as New York’s mayor in August, just before he was likely to be impeached for verbal harassment and unwanted touching of women who worked with him.
Chris Cuomo was placed on leave recently after evidence surfaced that he abused his position at CNN to gather information to help his older brother while he was still in office. The younger Cuomo was talking with Gov. Cuomo’s staff and lawyers, trying to find dirt on the governor’s accusers and learn what stories other media were working on related to Gov. Cuomo’s scandal.
All the while Chris Cuomo was assuring his CNN viewers that he was steering clear of the stench surrounding his brother’s actions.
As a journalist, Cuomo clearly violated all manner of ethical standards as well as betrayed the trust of his viewers.
But his big brother was also to blame. If Andrew Cuomo had a conscience, he would have told his younger brother to stay away from the mess and told his staff and lawyers not to contact the CNN personality.
There is also trouble brewing for CNN management. Stories are surfacing that Chris Cuomo was facing sexual harassment allegations himself and that CNN President Jeff Zucker was covering for him. If the accusations are borne out, Zucker and CNN could face a wave of lawsuits.
The only good thing to come from the scandals is that the Cuomo brothers are finally out of positions of power — and eventually will be out of the public eye.
