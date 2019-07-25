Thumbs up to St. Peter considering a public art project that uses the Minnesota River wisely.
A conceptual plan has been put together that creates a sculpture garden and a walkway close to the river, within view of the historic Highway 99 bridge.
A small playground near St. Peter’s Chamber of Commerce office would be replaced by the proposed Granlund Legacy Park. Paul Granlund was Gustavus Adolphus College’s sculptor in residence between 1971 and 1996.
The city would provide the land, maintenance, insurance and pay lighting costs, and The Arts Center of Saint Peter would manage the sculpture garden under the proposal. Work on the project would rely heavily on private donations.
Planned for a corner of land that highlights the river, the raised walkway in the park would provide panoramic views of the valley. The park sounds like a perfect way to accentuate the beauty of the St. Peter area.
Shine light on dark history
Thumbs up to The Associated Press and its continuing examination of the centennial of the deadly outbreak of race riots dubbed the "Red Summer."
The violence that broke out across the country, in major cities and small towns, in 1919 left hundreds of black Americans dead and stripped black communities of economic resources. But it has long been left out of the history books; it didn't fit the narrative of the United States "making the world safe for democracy."
Slavery has been called America's original sin. The Red Summer, which came after the imposition of Jim Crow laws in much of the nation and after the Supreme Court's misguided ruling in Plessy v. Ferguson upholding segregration as "separate but equal," insured that this nation's blacks (and other nonwhites) would be held back, and held down, for decades to come.
America has not fully cast off that racist legacy. Doing so requires knowing, and understanding, that legacy — including the unpleasant truths of the Red Summer.
Russian threat raised
Thumbs up to special counsel Robert Mueller for reminding Americans and Congress of the grave threat to the nation's democracy by Russia.
During his testimony before Congress this week, Mueller made clear that the Russian interference in our 2016 elections was real and is continuing largely unabated.
"They're doing it as we sit here," Mueller told lawmakers of Russian interference. He said it was the gravest threat he's seen in his long career.
Despite the clear threat from Russia, the public and many in Congress lack urgency in preparing to better protect the 2020 elections.
This week GOP leaders in the Senate blocked three House-passed bills aimed at protecting elections, saying Congress already appropriated some money to the states for election protection. But Mueller's testimony shows that more needs to be done to keep Russia and other countries from interfering with our democratic system.
Compromise reached
Thumbs up to the U.S. House of Representatives for reaching a bipartisan budget deal that will avert any political standoff on the U.S. debt limit this fall.
The Democrat-controlled House passed a budget deal crafted by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Republicans and Democrats approved the measure 284-149, though members of both parties had some objections.
The plan would put off another vote on the debt ceiling until after the 2020 election. Details of the spending will still have to be worked out this fall, and last time that was the case, the disagreements between Democrats and Republicans created the longest partial government shutdown ever.
Spending would increase 3.7 percent from $1.32 trillion this year to $1.37 trillion next year.
While it's often easy to find dysfunction in Washington, D.C., the budget deal may be a sign that elected leaders can get the people's work done when they set aside partisan rancor and compromise.
