Thumbs up to the good neighbors of New Ulm who took a proactive stance against racist graffiti in their city.
An increase in hateful messages was first noticed last week in New Ulm’s Art Wall Park, including a drawing of Adolf Hitler with a body shaped like a swastika, the N-word and other scattered swastikas.
A Black resident noticed the words and images while walking the trail and publicized them on Facebook. Residents responded by whitewashing the words and symbols on bike trails and on the walls of a trail tunnel beneath railroad tracks.
Hateful graffiti resurfaced overnight.
The neighbors responded by not only covering up the fresh hateful images but by painting positive messages, such as “Spread Love Not Hate.”
Last weekend more of the racist messages showed up. They were soon covered by city park employees. Additional police patrols of the area also were stepped up.
And this week, to reinforce the importance of consistent action, the New Ulm Human Rights Commission voted to send a letter to the city urging it to promptly remove all hateful speech when it surfaces on public property.
The commission also is partnering with other groups and the local police department to do public service announcements about new lawn signs that say, “If you want peace, work for justice.” They want to make clear that the signs are not intended to be anti-police.
We applaud the folks in New Ulm who are ready to be proactive and call out the racist behavior in their community and counter it with positive messages meant to unite rather than divide its residents.
A new home for the Tommies
Thumbs up to the NCAA for granting a waiver to the University of St. Thomas this week that will allow the college to jump from its accustomed Division III status to Division I.
It is the best solution to the mess created by the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, the majority of which decided to kick out one of its founding members for the sin of being too good for them to compete against.
St. Thomas never wanted to leave Division III, but the abominable behavior of the MIAC left them no good alternatives at that status. St. Thomas will, with the 2021-22 academic year, become the second full DI school in the state. (The other, of course, is the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.)
St. Thomas will compete in the Pioneer Football League in football, the WCHA in women’s hockey and the Summit League in most other sports.
A conference for their men’s hockey team has yet to be determined, but the Tommies may well wind up in a conference with Minnesota State.
The NCAA did well to allow this exception to its rules for changing divisions. It would have done nobody any good to force St. Thomas to spend six years in Division II when it had homes lined up in Division I.
More mask mandates
Thumbs up to Target, Walmart and other mega retail chains that are requiring customers to wear face masks in their stores.
Target, based in Minneapolis, said this week it will require masks beginning Aug. 1
Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, said it will also be requiring masks. And CVS and Minnesota-based Best Buy also made announcements last week that customers must don masks.
The policies come as the National Retail Federation issued a statement Wednesday encouraging all retailers to adopt a nationwide policy on face coverings.
As mask wearing has somehow become a political issue, it’s reassuring that the nation’s biggest retailers are taking the common-sense stand of requiring them in their stores.
People who refuse to wear masks indoors in public places endanger the health and very lives of store employees and other customers.
