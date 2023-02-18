Thumbs up to volunteer coach Mike Wells, whose Minnesota State University handball team has had great success on and off the court.
The men’s and women’s handball team started as a club team at MSU in 2008 and has grown in prominence and success ever since.
Later this month the team will travel to Arizona to defend its national combined championship at the 2023 National Collegiate Handball Tournament.
Besides its on-court success the team has become a cultural melting pot, attracting players from a number of countries.
The players have created a sense of unity and community that have not only brought the team success in competition but a close bond off the court.
The MSU club has also worked with the Mankato YWCA and MyPlace, the Mankato-based youth development program, to bring young people to campus to let them play some handball, get a feel for the campus and give them a glimpse of collegiate opportunities.
The players, coaching staff and volunteers who help the club are a credit to the community.
Access threatened
Thumbs down to legislation introduced at the Minnesota Legislature this week that would eliminate access to information about older teens charged with felonies.
Since the 1980s the public has been able to get information about criminal cases of juveniles 16 and 17 years old when they are accused of felonies. If a teen is accused of a homicide, assault, robbery or other felonies, the public can be informed about it because the media — using access everyone gets — is able to retrieve the information from the courts.
Eliminating that access not only would stop communities from being informed of such crimes, but it would hamper the public’s ability to learn how the criminal justice system deals with young offenders accused of those serious crimes.
Fortunately, efforts by the Minnesota Newspaper Association have fended off a number of previous attempts to change the law, says MNA attorney Mark Anfinson in his legislative update. And if the proposed legislation makes any progress, we hope it will be struck done again.
The public more than ever needs to know what people are accused of, the details of the suspected crimes and how the defendants progress through the system. The more light shed on such serious cases, the better off communities are.
A sign of spring
Thumbs up to that annual harbinger of spring: pitchers and catchers reporting to the Minnesota Twins’ spring training camp in Fort Myers, Florida.
The first official workouts this week, naturally, coincided with a return of freezing temps and a dusting of snow here — and outright blizzard conditions in part of Minnesota. It is still February, after all, and this is Minnesota. We have weeks of cold and snow ahead of us.
Still, as the poet wrote, “Hope springs eternal in the human breast.” Ernest Lawrence Thayer appropriated the line from Alexander Pope for “Casey at the Bat,” so it has a baseball connection, and spring training is always a time of hope.
Reducing the stigma
Thumbs up to Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who was courageous enough to check himself into a hospital this week to address his mental health and clinical depression.
The first term senator suffered a stroke during a difficult campaign last fall and won the tight race in the face of his struggles. His office said he has battled clinical depression his whole life, but it had become more severe lately.
Few others in Congress have admitted their mental health struggles, but former Congressman Patrick Kennedy has been one of those who had to face his addictions and went public when he crashed his car near the Capitol in 2006. He has been an advocate for mental health ever since.
Fetterman is helping tear down the stigma of mental illness by leading the way in showing people they can seek help. Kennedy said it may do more for people by showing he’s getting help than any legislation he may pass.
We agree.
