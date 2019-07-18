Thumbs up to the nationwide excitement about the 50th anniversary of man’s first walk on the moon.
Media have been marking the achievement by running multiple stories about the Apollo 11 mission. On the National Mall in Washington, D.C., this week, the Washington Monument turned into the image of the mission’s Saturn V rocket as it was superimposed on the perfectly shaped surface for such an observance.
In addition to local activities that occurred this week to mark the anniversary, Minnesota State University is offering a kid-focused event today. From 9 a.m. to noon at Centennial Student Union, moon landing footage, crafts, STEM program information and refreshments will be offered.
When astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins headed to the moon in July 1969, they launched an inspiring following in which Americans both then and today can appreciate as a great American achievement — a giant leap for mankind.
Justice Stevens
Thumbs up to the long life and judicial career of John Paul Stevens.
Stevens, appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court by President Gerald Ford in 1975, served nearly 35 years, the third longest tenure in history.
Stevens was viewed at the time of his appointment as a centrist Republican. By the time he retired at age 90, he was considered the court’s leading liberal justice. He himself rejected the liberal label, saying the court had changed around him.
But he clearly changed as well. One significant example: Early in his tenure Stevens voted to maintain the death penalty. Decades later, Stevens came to regret that vote and to view capital punishment as inherently “cruel and unusual” and thus unconstitutional.
GOP silence deafening
Thumbs down to the deafening silence of Republican congressmen of Minnesota to President Trump’s racist rant against congresswomen of color, including their colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar.
By Friday it appeared only Rep. Tom Emmer quietly and politely disagreed with the Trump supporters at a rally who chanted “Send her back.”
There has been no condemnation of Trump’s attack on the congresswomen telling them to “go back” where they came from. For the record, Omar was born is Somalia, but is now a U.S. citizen.
The reluctance of GOP members to speak out against racism and the divisive politics of Trump is as remarkable as it is disappointing. There was a day in America when such rhetoric would be automatically condemned by good men and women of both parties.
It’s sad it has come to this. We hope the Minnesota’s GOP delegation does soul searching about what is the right thing to do, not only for their constituents but for our country.
Vet homelessness
Thumbs up to the announcement this week by Gov. Tim Walz that veteran homelessness in our 20-county region has been effectively ended.
Different regions of the state have registries on known veterans who are homeless and now half of the state’s 10 regions have found stable housing for all veterans who struggled with housing.
Statewide there remains 216 veterans on the homeless registry and Walz said he hopes all will have stable housing by the end of his term.
Finding housing is not always easy. The lack of affordable housing across the state is the first barrier. But some homeless vets also need other assistance, including mental health or addiction recovery services and job training, to make permanent housing a reality.
There’s no reason Minnesota can’t get to the goal of no veteran homelessness, joining just four other states that can make that claim.
