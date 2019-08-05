Another weekend of mass murder has left the nation numb and many politicians offering "thoughts and prayers" but too little in the way of concrete solutions.
In the Texas border city of El Paso, a gunman opened fire Saturday morning killing 22 and wounding more than two dozen.
Later in Dayton, Ohio, a gunman wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines opened fire in a popular nightlife area, killing nine and injuring more than two dozen.
The El Paso shooting is being investigated as a possible hate crime as authorities try to confirm whether a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly beforehand was written by the young white man arrested for the slaughter.
The killings come atop so many others in recent years, including 49 people killed at the Pulse nightclub, more than two dozen killed in a Texas church and the 58 murdered at a concert in Las Vegas.
Many Democrats noted that President Trump's vitriolic statements against immigrants and recent attacks on four members of Congress, who he said should go back to the countries they came from, has only emboldened white nationalists and increased the level of anger and hate.
For his part, the president called for Republicans and Democrats to "come together and get strong background checks."
He also suggested such legislation be tied to immigration reform bills. It's difficult to see how marrying two issues that Congress has shown no capability of addressing separately would produce success.
Trump said the two shooters were mentally ill, a tactic politicians often use when they don't want to seriously address the problem of high-capacity assault-style weapons and the gun culture that provides easy access to weapons that can in minutes kill and maim dozens.
Requiring universal background checks is an easy first step that Congress should address. But real progress will only come from action limiting assault-style weapons — the clear choice of mass murderers — and on high capacity magazines that allow for quicker killing.
Public sentiment against assault-style weapons is building.
And corporate America has already taken stands. Last year, following the shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida, retailers including Dick's Sporting Goods announced they would stop selling assault-style weapons and require gun buyers to be at least 21 years old. Walmart, which stopped selling assault style weapons in 2015, also added an age limit of 21, as did other retailers.
The Second Amendment allowing for Americans to be armed isn't absolute, despite what lobbies like the NRA would claim. Machine guns, bump stocks and other weaponry and add-ons have long been banned without affecting any hunter, target shooter or person seeking self defense.
It's time for Congress to tackle the real issues at the heart of an overheated gun culture. Thoughts and prayers and laying all blame on mental illness will do nothing.
