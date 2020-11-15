Enough already.
Like a child crying and yelling much too long over losing a board game, President Donald Trump needs to stop accusing everyone of cheating because he doesn’t like second place.
The votes have been counted and many recounted. Federal and state experts who coordinate election security found no evidence of a compromised presidential election and put out a statement last week saying so. In fact, the coalition characterized this month’s election as the most secure in American history.
To Trump and his dogged supporters who refuse to admit out loud that the election was as fair as possible: You are wasting this nation’s time and money.
Recounts aren’t free. Baseless lawsuits suck up valuable court attention and cost public money. Time and focus are being stolen from real, life-threatening issues. The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting strides we’ve never seen before; the economy is being pummeled; people are scared, some of them without jobs, housing and hope.
And for those GOP senators and representatives who have been reelected, how come you are accepting your own Nov. 3 victories but still support Trump’s cry of fraud — or at least don’t have the spine to say that the presidential race was conclusive and recognize the victor as Joe Biden?
Enough already.
Trump’s intent to not accept results if he lost was transparent from the get-go. He was talking fraud before anyone even had a ballot in hand.
Not only is the president manufacturing a battle that is already over, but he is misleading his troops — the backers he’s asked to donate so he can keep fighting. But the so-called election defense fund is, of course, not what it appears to be. The fine print admits much of the money is to be used to instead pay down campaign debt and help line the coffers of Save America, a new political action committee Trump founded.
Taking advantage of Americans during one of our most challenging periods in modern history is self-centered, unethical and appalling.
It’s also important that the president-elect has access to key government information, such as national security briefings, so that he is prepared to lead immediately after taking office. To keep that information from him and his team affects every U.S. citizen.
In the remaining time of his term, Trump needs to turn attention to how to restore lives and foster hope, not continue an immature tantrum of refusing to recognize when a competition is over.
Enough already.
