Would Minnesotans spend $53 million a year to save part of $3.3 billion in health-care costs related to smoking, vaping and other tobacco related diseases?
It’s an intriguing question, and a solution waiting to happen.
The Centers for Disease Control says that based on the rate of smoking in the state, Minnesota should spend about $53 million a year trying to prevent it. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota reports smoking related illnesses cost each Minnesotan $593 per year. Multiply that times 5.6 million residents, and you have total cost of about $3.3 billion.
Even if we reduced tobacco related costs by 10 percent, we would have a six fold return on our $53 million investment.
But unfortunately, Minnesota currently spends only about $15 million on tobacco prevention. And that money is about to run out.
Minnesota’s tobacco prevention efforts were funded by the settlement the state had with big tobacco companies in the 1990s. That funded ClearWay Minnesota, a nonprofit designed to promote and operate tobacco cessation programs. It has long operated Minnesota’s QuitPlan that allowed smokers to get free counseling and products to help them quit smoking.
ClearWay will end its tenure at the end of 2021 and the QuitPlan program ceased last month per mandates related to the tobacco settlement.
Fortunately the Legislature funded last year a tobacco help line that will be less effective than the Quit Plan but will still offer free patches to help people quit smoking, says Adam Kintopf, director of strategic communications with ClearWay.
ClearWay and the American Lung Association are continuing their fight to prevent smoking and the rising threat of vaping, especially among teens.
They have sponsored legislation (HF 331) and (SF 463) to adopt the Tobacco 21 smoking age law that has already been adopted at the federal level. A state law would clarify enforcement and confusion surrounding the federal law where the CDC has given no guidance on much of anything.
They’re also pushing a ban on flavored tobacco products (HF 3032) and banning smoking or vaping in a car with children (HF 3072).
Kintopf points to numbers that should give Minnesotans reasons to support their efforts. Some 6,000 people die from tobacco related illness, another 575,000 Minnesotans still smoke and “Youth vaping is skyrocketing,” he said.
Some 25 percent of the state’s 11th graders and 11 percent of eight graders have vaped or used e-cigarettes. One Juul vaping pod contains as much nicotine as 1.5 packs of cigarettes, said Liz Heimer, with the American Lung Association office in Mankato.
These prevention programs work. It may be no coincidence that the Mankato region has the lowest rate of smoking in the state at 12.1 percent because the local Greater Mankato Chapter of the American Lung Association has been working with local teachers and adults to get the message out. They’ve also been one of two recipients of a grant from ClearWay to carry out those initiatives.
It seems the $53 million would be worthwhile investment. It’s a solution to a public health problem. It’s well within the reach of our Legislature and state budget (which has a $1.5 billion surplus), and there’s plenty of evidence these programs work to reduce tobacco use.
We urge legislators to make the investment to CDC’s standards and save Minnesotans some of the $3.3 billion in health care costs they are now paying.
