The Mankato community and its people scored big hosting Hockey Day Minnesota in Mankato. It should be a blueprint for how the region can secure and build other big name events.
By all measures, the week-long event in Mankato was a smashing success, raising $550,000 to promote hockey in the Mankato region. Minnesota State University’s No. 1 ranked men’s hockey team received a $99,000 donation.
Ticket sales brought in $295,000 through the week, which featured games every day from youth leagues to high school and adult. An MSU men’s hockey alumni game drew large crowds, as did the Saturday men’s college game between MSU and the University of St. Thomas.
The event was sponsored by the Minnesota Wild and Bally Sports North. Wild President Matt Majka showered the event with praise. “The community support for Hockey Day Minnesota in Mankato was amazing,” Majka said in a statement. “Everyone involved in this year’s event should be congratulated for doing a great job. Hockey Day Minnesota in Mankato was truly a remarkable event.”
We concur. It appears Mankato’s version of Hockey Day was tops in the history of the event.
More than 500 people volunteered and some 22,500 people took part in events throughout the week. The executive committee has established a fund of about $450,000 to provide grants to local hockey groups.
The Mankato Area Foundation is the fiscal agent that will manage the fund, lending its professional fund management expertise to an important investment in regional hockey.
When Mankato and Minnesota State lost the Vikings training camp in 2018, the community struggled to come up with a similar event. But if every one of the 22,500 people who came to Mankato for Hockey Day festivities spent an average of $222, it would equal the $5 million the Vikings camp was estimated to have yielded for the region.
And the Vikings didn’t leave half a million behind for youth sports.
There are other potential gains for Mankato by simply investing in the amenities we have. Blakeslee Stadium, for example, must be replaced. It could then be a magnet for regional football and other events. Communities smaller than Mankato in the southern U.S. often host nine-man touch football camps for top high school players that draw crowds from across the country.
The first ever Día de Muertos festival in Old Town last October drew thousands of people. That’s good success to build on.
The success of Hockey Day in Mankato will bode well for the future. It proved that the community can step up and create enormously successful events.
