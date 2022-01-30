The odds were perhaps against a “southern Minnesota” city hosting an event that had steep traditions in the Northland of far northern Minnesota or even the “Bold North” of the Twin Cities ala Super Bowl fame.
But by all accounts Mankato community leaders and volunteers by the hundreds put on what was likely the best and most impressive Hockey Day Minnesota since its inception about a dozen years ago.
The community got the first thing about a Hockey Day event right: prepare for bone-chilling cold of an unpredictable Minnesota winter. The warming tent at 18,000 square feet was impressive, holding room for libation stations and live entertainment. Sponsored by the Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic, it was certainly a draw for the fans wary of getting frostbite.
The bonfires were nothing short of idyllic Minnesota winter culture. The 2 foot by 2 foot by 4 foot high metal pits, branded with Mankato and Hockey Day, were made and donated by Jones Metal Inc.
They offered constant warmth outdoors near the games and the food and drink. The wood burned smoke-free. The 20 or so pits were auctioned off for the charitable causes and youth hockey investments.
The Cambria VIP tent was equally impressive giving hockey fans and financial supporters a way to donate money and watch great hockey, within a warm facility with glass windows right on the ice.
Hockey Day was good for business too. Numerous food trucks and Hockey Day wear vendors on site saw an audience of over 9,000 on Saturday alone, with regular traffic for games and music for a week prior.
Families could enjoy a number of hockey skill games in warmed tents and play pickup games on two small pond-hockey rinks on the grounds.
Youth hockey benefitted with teams around the state being able to come to Mankato and play in the big house that was Blakeslee Stadium transformed into a magnificent ice rink. Funds raised will go toward youth hockey and possibly help fund a new community ice rink.
But most of all the $1.4 million investment in the Hockey Day grounds likely will reap rewards far beyond the initial investment, with the city showing the rest of the state that the “State of Hockey” includes Mankato.
