Joe Biden’s to-do list is long and challenging.
First and foremost it will be managing the COVID pandemic and coordinating the dispersal of a vaccine.
In conjunction, Biden will be working on restoring the economy. One key to long-term economic stability and prosperity is rebuilding trade agreements.
The Trump administration shredded NAFTA, scrapped the Trans-Pacific trade deal developed by the Obama administration and 11 other countries and disrupted other long-term trade understandings, turning instead to his harmful go-it-alone approach that has left the United States on the sidelines while the rest of the world moved ahead with deals.
On Sunday 15 countries, including China and Japan, announced they had struck the world’s largest trade deal, covering 30% of the world’s population.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership slashes tariffs and improves supply chains between the Asian nations. Two years earlier Japan, Australia and nine other countries moved ahead with the Trans-Pacific deal, although in a different version.
While trade deals are necessary, negotiating them to ensure they bring the benefits needed is a daunting task fraught with political complications.
Many observers questions whether the Biden administration could move toward re-entering the TPP or join the new Asian pact. Indeed, any trade deal draws opposition from conservatives and liberals for differing reasons. And with America’s stature in the world diminished and Asia-Pacific influence and economic power growing, there are increased challenges for the next president.
Biden, who has spent decades in Congress and served as vice president, is well equipped to tackle the challenge. Restoring the country’s influence and improving the American economy through trade agreements should be something both sides in Congress should see as vital as they work with the next administration.
