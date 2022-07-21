Thankfully, transgender youth in the local region have more resources and support than in the past.
As a story in Wednesday’s Free Press reports, a doctor at the Mankato Clinic has 40 transgender youth as patients. A local therapist spoke of the many youths she works with in the area.
While the doctor provides hormone and other therapy for young people, who often start coming to him in their mid teens, the therapist provides talk therapy to help them deal with questions and pressures they face.
Transgender individuals who aren’t yet 18 need parental consent to undergo hormone therapy. They also must have a primary pediatrician and mental health provider before undergoing hormone therapy.
Both professionals say that those they see are not going through a “phase” or flip-flopping on their identity, but have done a lot of research and put in a lot of thought before making their decisions.
The increase in support locally and statewide is a reassuring sign that transgender youth can be more comfortable in coming out about their identities.
But make no mistake, trans youth and adults are under attack in many places across the country.
The Idaho House passed a bill that would make it illegal to take teens out of state for treatment.
The Texas governor and attorney general have filed a legal opinion that labels most therapy for transgender children and teens as child abuse. No matter that those who have received treatment often see it as life-saving.
In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is looking for all ways to restrict transition-related care for transgender minors and to block Medicaid coverage for the care.
According to the L.A. Times, there has been legislation introduced in 20 states this year that purports to “protect” trans youth but is nothing more than anti-trans assaults.
Still, there have been some victories in protecting trans health care.
An Alabama court recently blocked enforcement of the state’s ban on gender-affirming drug treatments for minors
The Texas Supreme Court halted a state investigation into one family with a transgender minor who received gender-affirming health care treatment.
But the only way to truly protect gender-affirming care is for state legislatures and Congress to protect in law the kind of care that is supported by major medical organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.