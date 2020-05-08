A Hennepin County judge’s reluctance to follow state legal practice in releasing critical jury information in one of the biggest murder cases in state history strikes a blow to the people’s right to know.
A combative Hennepin County Judge Kathryn Quaintance chastised a lawyer for the Star Tribune and others Wednesday who had petitioned to have jury information unsealed in the Mohamed Noor murder case that concluded last year with a third-degree murder conviction of the Minneapolis police officer. Noor shot and killed Justine Damond, who had called police to report a sexual assault, when she approached the squad car occupied by Noor and his partner.
After the trial ended, Quaintance took the unusual step of sealing information on the jury, information that is by legal practice and law typically required to be released when trials are completed. Quaintance has filed five successive secrecy orders arguing there is high interest in the case and jurors might somehow be harmed if their identities were revealed.
Quaintance on Wednesday continued to argue the secrecy of the jury supersedes the public’s right to know. Her argument followed a troubling pattern. The judge during the trial had initially prohibited the press and public from seeing body cam video, an order that was challenged by the media and ultimately reversed. Star Tribune lawyer Leita Walker argued that the press, and by extension, the people, have a right to know how jurors deliberated in the case and what other kinds of things factored into one of the biggest decisions in Minnesota jurisprudence history.
The judge said the revelations could “interfere with the administration of justice,” and said for the press to “dig up some facts after the fact” was “not appropriate.” Walker argued the role of a free press is one of a watchdog for the administration of justice, and “vitally important to our democracy.”
Walker argued the judge could advise jurors not to talk to the press but a ban on talking to the press would be overreach. Quaintance argued another Minnesota case that involved a drug informant allowed secrecy of jurors. But that case is irrelevant as jurors are not likely threatened by any associates of the convicted officer.
Judge Quaintance seems determined to create a secrecy code in a Minnesota system that has long supported and promoted transparency in courts and government in general.
We urge her to release the jury information — not for the media, but for the citizens of Minnesota, who have a right to know if their courts work in the interests of justice for all.
