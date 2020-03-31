Minnesotans should be pleased that its divided government came up with relief measures for the COVID-19 pandemic quickly. They should not welcome the secrecy in which the $330 million measure was created.
Pandemic safety measures called for legislators to not meet in close proximity to each other, but their strategy to meet in small groups over the phone so as not to trigger open meeting laws was unwise and ill-advised.
Nobody is arguing with the bipartisan plan that was developed, quickly passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Tim Walz. It rushed much needed relief to workers and businesses hurting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
But unfortunately, pandemics do not excuse legislators from their constitutional duty and moral obligations to conduct the public’s business in the presence of the public.
In fact, even other members of the Legislature had only 10 minutes to review the bill before being asked to vote on it.
Legislative leaders defended it as way to efficiently and quickly address a rapidly expanding virus, and there was too much risk convening large groups and committees in one place.
Technology today, certainly allows for remote meetings. They could have livestreamed their meetings in large open spaces of the capital where they could all stand six feet apart. They could have allowed the public to watch it on platforms like Facebook Live, where anyone can offer comments.
Already, it appears, there are some flaws with the hastily-passed legislation. Funds were shifted from different places to pay for the package and left some wondering if those funds will ever go back to the place they were originally intended.
Experts in open government look back to the Patriot Act, passed in the wake of 9/11, as an example of an overreaching broad law that restricts some civil liberties to this day and gives the president unprecedented powers to attack other countries.
Some Minnesota legislators agree the process should have been more open. The House at the end of the one-day session also voted to allow remote committee meetings with public input and access. The Senate did not.
As a democracy, we’ve set up tools to govern ourselves in a crisis. But secrecy is not one of those tools.
