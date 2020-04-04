Thumbs up to state officials for deciding to reveal the names and locations of long-term care facilities where residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Minnesota Department of Health had declined to disclose the information, citing concerns that releasing the names of facilities could violate state privacy laws by potentially exposing the identities of those infected with the virus.
But officials in other states have provided the names and locations of long-term care facilities with confirmed cases.
Pressure was mounting in Minnesota for the state to release information as the number of cases in long-term care centers grows. The public and families of those in such facilities have every right to know which centers have cases.
Likewise, those looking to move a family member into a long-term care facility certainly should know if and how many confirmed cases there may be in any given facility.
Unacceptable behavior
Thumbs down to those who ignorantly choose to single out minorities as responsible for the pandemic.
A man in Moorhead is accused of deliberately coughing on a store clerk while blaming racial minorities for the spread of the coronavirus, police said.
And Minnesota Public Radio News reporter Hannah Yang, based in southern Minnesota, wrote a column about her encounter at an area grocery store. She is Asian American.
“I was searching for a jar of tomato sauce when I overheard whispers that made me nearly drop to my knees: “Trump should send them back,” I heard one man say, followed by, “She looks diseased.’”
She turned to find an older white couple staring at her, and then they turned away to go about their business.
What shameful moments these are for all Minnesotans. Singling out anyone for their looks and laying blame is preposterous behavior.
Those of us who may witness such acts in our communities need to speak up and make sure the perpetrators of spreading racism understand what they’re saying or doing is not acceptable. We are better than this.
No bailout for cruise lines
Thumbs up to the decision to leave the big cruise lines out of the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package.
Those companies may rely on American customers, but they have based their operations overseas to avoid U.S. regulations and taxes.
Carnival Corp., owner of the Princess cruise lines, is incorporated in Panama. Royal Caribbean is incorporated in Liberia, and Norwegian Cruise Lines in Bermuda. Their ships are staffed almost entirely with foreign nationals, and they pay almost no taxes.
President Trump, a longtime friend of Carnival’s chairman, at one point declared: “We can’t let the cruise lines go out of business.” But there is little point in putting taxpayer money into saving companies with such little commitment to this nation.
Trump’s blame game
Thumbs down to President Donald Trump and his administration for continuing to promote falsehoods with regard to missteps in the coronavirus response.
National fact-checking organization Politifact determined Trump lied about “inheriting” a bad testing system from previous administrations.
A test for the novel coronavius could not have been developed during the Obama administration because the virus didn’t exist during his presidency. The test was only developed in January of this year when a German company developed it and shared it with the world.
Some tests had to be sent back to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before they could be given because the so-called “reagent” was tainted. That part of the test is necessary for an accurate test. There has been no word on how the tests were tainted, but it was Trump’s CDC that was in charge.
